A South Carolina man wanted for attempted murder and other charges in Myrtle Beach was taken into custody Monday afternoon by sheriff’s deputies as a fugitive from justice.
Timothy Lee Player, 45, of Kingstree, South Carolina, was taken into custody about 5 p.m. Monday at the Super 8 hotel on Speedway Lane in Bulls Gap, Deputy John Pierce said in a report.
The sheriff’s department received a call from a Myrtle Beach Police Department detective who said Player may be at the Bulls Gap hotel.
Player is sought by Myrtle Beach police in connection with two stabbings there, on June 23 and July 9.
Player is also wanted on charges of first-degree assault and battery and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
He was taken onto custody without incident. Player is held in the Greene County Detention Center pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.