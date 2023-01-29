The Greeneville Airport Authority Board voted to change the leadership of the Greeneville Municipal Airport during a called meeting Friday afternoon.
The board's vote was split, with three members voting in favor of removing current Airport Manager Steven Neesen from the position and two members voting against Neesen's removal.
Airport Authority Board Chairman Jeff Hollett, board member Paul McAfee, and board member West Hope voted to remove Neesen from the position of airport manager and assign him to the position of "crew leader."
Board members Sherry Hensley and Jimmy Collins voted against removing Neesen as Airport Manager.
According to Hollett, the move stemmed from concerns over the performance of things happening at the airport.
Hollett said the board members each individually conferred with Town of Greeneville City Administrator Todd Smith and Human Resources Director Patsy Fuller, and Hollett said he believed members got a consistent message "which has led us to make a motion to make some changes at the airport."
Hollett said that Neesen had "strengths," but that he would like to see Neesen take a different position at the airport.
"This is not about Steven not being a nice guy or that he's not good at customer service. He has strengths, and I think he would be more effective in another position," Hollett said.
McAfee said the decision was difficult.
"This is a hard decision to do, but I think moving forward this is in the best interest of the airport," McAfee said.
Hope mentioned issues with "timeliness" and "details" as reasons for the change.
"Steven and I have known each other a long time. He does have a lot of strengths, but being the airport manager is not one of them. The attention to detail and the timeliness just haven't been there," Hope said.
Hope also noted that he would like the airport manager to be someone "better at seeking grants." He also said that in the goal of making the airport better that Neesen "does have a place in that equation."
However, Hensley noted that the airport had seen “a lot of improvements over the last couple years.”
Collins said that in his conversations about the airport’s leadership he had said that he would like for Neesen to get more training in the position.
Neesen took the position of airport manager in 2020.
Under Neesen’s leadership, the Greeneville airport turned a profit for the first time in its 55-year history.
Neesen, who attended the meeting, noted that $121,000 had also been added in cash balance “since last year” and that a study released by the State of Tennessee said that the airport had added $23 million to the local economy.
Neeson told the board that community involvement had also increased through events such as Wings & Wheels on the Greene and 5K on the Runway as well as through Civil Air Patrol activity.
Neesen said that airport’s fixed base operator building and the airport itself was “in better shape than it has ever been” and that grant funding had been utilized to make many of the improvements.
Neesen told the board that all the hangars at the airport were full and paying rent to the airport and that the airport board had even been "talking about building new hangars."
Neesen also said that fuel sales had increased at the airport and traffic volume at the airport was high as well.
During Neesen's tenure as the Greeneville Municipal Airport Manager the airport and its fixed-based operator building have seen new additions and improvements.
Neesen oversaw the installation of new self-service fuel station at the airport.
Before the self-service fuel station was installed, pilots coming through Greeneville had to wait on someone from the airport to help them refuel in a process that could cause lengthy wait times. If a pilot was looking to refuel an aircraft at night, the process could take even longer as someone would have had to drive to the airport from home to help refuel.
The new self-service system does not require anyone to be present at the airport.
The service is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Ninety-five percent of the cost of the project was paid for through grant funding from the federal government and state government. The remaining 5% of the project cost was paid for by Phillips Petroleum.
The airport also began leasing a jet fuel truck with a 3,000-gallon fuel tank under Neesen's management.
The truck does not leave the airport property, and it helps expedite fuel delivery to aircraft at the airport, particularly large jets that visit the airport.
The airport also adopted a fee structure while Neesen has been manager. Before the fee structure was approved, Greeneville Municipal Airport had no official fee structure for those coming through the airport.
Cosmetic and structural improvements to the fixed-base operator building have also been made during Neesen's management of the airport.
Those improvements include the addition of a new pilot lounge in the fixed base operator building, new mini split cooling and heating units, new signage and a new roof on the fixed base operator building.
To create space for the pilot lounge, the airport converted a small office and a small flight planning room into one room. The renovation including tearing out the wall between the rooms, new flooring, a new coat of paint, and the removal of one of the doors.
The project cost about $3,500 to complete.
The new pilot lounge provides a space where airplane pilots can rest and relax after or before flights at the airport.
The pilot lounge contains two recliners, a phone charging tower, a television, wifi, and a laptop that pilots may use if they wish.
The three new mini split heating and cooling units were installed at no cost to the airport. The $13,000 improvement was funded by a grant through the Airport Coronavirus Response Grant Program by way of the Federal Aviation Administration.
The units help heat and cool the building more effectively and efficiently.
A new roof was installed on the fixed-base operator building, replacing an aging leaky roof that was poorly insulated and lacked roof decking.
The $29,000 roof replacement was completed through an American Rescue Plan grant.
The roof had never been replaced and was original to the building built in 1969.
New signage has been added to the airport as well under Neesen's leadership. A new sign now sits atop the fixed base operator building, and another new sign is planted in the ground next to the airport’s self-service fueling station.
Neesen was also involved in the purchase and oversaw the installation and use of a “VirTower” Airport Operations Tracking System at the airport.
The system provides landing and takeoff detection and runway and taxiway detection.
It also provides a recording of each individual touch-and-go operation along with low approaches and missed approaches.
The automated system acts as a kind of virtual air traffic control tower and recorder.
The system offers automatic record keeping and traffic tracking. Before the installation of the system, most traffic record keeping at the airport had to be done manually with pen and paper records.
During Neesen's time as manager, the Federal Aviation Administration also changed Greeneville Municipal Airport’s designation from a “local” airport to a “regional” airport due to higher traffic.
That change in the FAA organizational ladder means that the Greeneville Airport will have access to more than $100,000 more in grant funding for the next five years through the federal bipartisan infrastructure law that was passed.
“I think that in my capabilities there is growth. Absolutely, there has been growth and all of kinds of good things happening at the airport,” Neesen.
Friday's meeting was crowded with airport users who supported Neesen remaining in the position of airport manager and some voiced that support directly to the board before the body voted during the meeting.
After Neesen finished his comments to the board enumerating the airport's accomplishments under his leadership, the room erupted in applause.
Airport user Todd Hensley said he appreciated what the Airport Authority board had done in helping improve the airport, but that he did not agree with the decision to remove Neesen as manager.
"I would ask you what you have done to enable Steven (Neesen) to be successful in his role in the last two years? What many of us that are sitting in here are aware of is we are there every day and we see the small things that get done and the things that get done in a big picture kind of way. You wanted the airport to be profitable. You wanted them to spruce things up and they did. You wanted them to sell more fuel and they did," Todd Hensley told the board.
Todd Hensley said that in spite of accomplishments at the airport, he continued to see what he thought was "conflict and micromanagement" from the Airport Authority board.
"How have you enabled his growth in the airport manager position? What I have consistently seen is a focus on what didn't get done rather than on the overall improvements that have been made," Todd Hensley said.
Airport user Tracy Surles told the board that he would not be involved at the airport if it had not been for Neesen and the employees at the airport.
"I've only been in aviation about a year and a half now, but one reason that I am here is because of your employees. Because of those guys and how welcomed I felt out there I went and bought an airplane," Surles said.
Surles noted that he had been to many different airports other than Greeneville's and that "some of them are pretty ragged and pretty rough."
"These guys look after me and I'm thankful for that. I think it's a pretty good group. I'm thankful for Carly and Nick and Steven. They have been a part of a dream I've had my whole life. Without them it wouldn't have happened," Surles said.
Walt Stone, who has been associated with the local airport for 53 years and managed the airport for a period of 10 years also voiced his support for Neesen.
Stone told the board he appreciated their work since the Town of Greeneville became the sole operator of the airport and separated from the Greene County government.
"It wasn't a just a breath of fresh air when you took over here. It was a hurricane," Stone said.
However, Stone said he disagreed strongly with the decision to remove Neesen from the role of airport manager.
"I recall in your vision statement that the airport be profitable in five years. It is for the first time in 55 years. I have to attribute that to Steve Neesen and his help out there," Stone said. "The last few years the airport has been run better than I've ever seen it, including when I ran it."
Airport user John Thomas supported Neesen and said a change in leadership at the airport would be "demotivational."
"My personal belief, and I'll hope you'll take this to heart, is that promotion and development from within your own corporation and community is the way to run a successful business," Thomas said.
Thomas told the board that he felt that Neesen and the employees at the airport were performing well considering the situation they have been in over the past few years.
"The staff there has been consistently customer service aware and to the point. I cannot think of a single instance when I was there when there was a situation that was not immediately dealt with," Thomas said. "These people have made bricks without straw and they are to be commended for it, not punished."
Hollett said that it was the intent of the board for Neesen to stay on as airport manager until a new manager is found.
Neesen said that he didn’t know if such an arrangement “could exist.”