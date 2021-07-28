Foul play does not appear to be a factor in the death of a man whose body was found Tuesday night at a home on Whirlwind Road in Greeneville, authorities say.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Wednesday identified the man as Thomas C. Jessee, 68, a well-known Johnson City attorney.
“At this time, foul play does not appear to be involved. However, the investigation remains active and ongoing,” TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart said Wednesday in an email response to questions.
Greeneville police and District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong requested that the TBI assist in investigating the death of Jessee.
“His body has been sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death,” Earhart said.