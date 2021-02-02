Greene County’s legal community is adjusting to restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A recent order of the Tennessee Supreme Court suspended all in-person hearings through March 31. Judges at all levels of Greene County’s court system have responded by relying on virtual technology to conduct business.
Improvisation and cooperation between different components of the legal system have been necessary to keep the legal system functioning.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit East Tennessee and the suspension of in-person hearings began in March, 2020, the legal system “was completely turned upside down. Our ability to meet with clients, prepare their cases, and get them before a judge, became limited, and for a short period of time, was blocked entirely,” said Curt Collins, president of the Greene County Bar Association and partner in the Greeneville law firm Collins Shipley PLLC.
Collins said that the statewide and local legal community “has adjusted and found ways to make things work.”
For instance, he said, “If an in-person meeting is necessary our team at Collins Shipley, as well as many other firms, maintain limited day-to-day in person meeting calendars. We exercise social distancing and request that those that are able to wear a mask, wear one at all times,” Collins said.
He said local lawyers, in addition to clients, have adjusted.
“Video meetings are now crucial to assist with maintaining our standard of preparation and personal attention to our client’s case when an in-person meeting is not necessary or available. Although there are limits with video conferencing, there are a lot of positives,” Collins said. “Many of our clients work, and have limited time to meet with us in person. The recent more common use of video meetings assist us with this as we are able to provide flexibility in meeting times to accommodate our client's work schedule.”
Collins Shipley is also able to maintain communication with out-of-state clients, and other attorneys, “especially when it comes to our state and federal personal injury, and criminal cases,” Collins said.
The law firm conducts video depositions using platforms like Zoom with out-of-state parties and witnesses in personal injury, car accident, and family law cases, he said.
“In July of 2020, we successfully completed an entire deposition of witnesses located in Italy regarding a federal criminal case,” Collins said.
Judges like Kenneth Bailey Jr., Greene County General Sessions and Juvenile courts judge, worked with county Circuit Court Clerk Chris Shepard to devise new ways of conducting business.
Attorneys followed suit.
“Our local, state, and federal judges have worked diligently to find ways to assist attorneys and their clients in getting portions of their cases heard. Our judiciary has educated themselves on video platforms such as Zoom, and they have educated the attorneys that practice in front of them with their standard requirements, and the proper use of these platforms,” Collins said. “The practice of law continues forward. We are just doing a large portion of it by video instead of in person.”
Court officials acknowledge that a backlog of certain types of cases will have to be addressed when the pandemic subsides and the legal system returns to more traditional practices.
“Full-blown bench trials and jury trials are what is truly limited during this time. If a matter is ready for trial and it does not fall under the exceptions as listed in the Tennessee Supreme Court Order, it cannot occur until after March 31,” Colins said.
The delay “is a detriment for many different types of cases.”
“Many attorneys, including us at Collins Shipley, have filed requests for the Supreme Court to allow an exception for an in-person hearing on certain matters. Some were granted; some were denied,” Collins said. “ Although this is a detriment to many cases, the delay in some of these court dates could be a positive, allowing some individuals the time to hire an attorney and properly prepare for court.”
Collins said that many people begin in the court system pro se, or without a lawyer, due to financial constraints.
“These cases being set out months away will hopefully assist people in being able to hire an attorney, and ensure their rights are protected,” Collins said.
Jeffrey S. Bivins, chief justice of the Tennessee Supreme Court, wrote in the December 2020 order extending jury trials and in-person proceedings that state courts do remain open with restrictions in place.
Judges should work with local law enforcement and other county officials to ensure that, to the extent possible, courthouses remain accessible to carry out essential constitutional functions and time-sensitive proceedings.
The legal community has stepped up to the plate as society rides out the COVID-19 pandemic, Collins said.
“There is nothing normal about our legal system right now, but like many other industries, we have learned how to recognize the issues, adapt to the uncertainty, develop solutions, and continue to move forward,” Collins said.