An online auction of vintage local photographs donated by Apex Bank to benefit The Greeneville Arts Council will begin Saturday, according to a news release.
The Apex Bank Collection II consists of 35 vintage prints “offering a glimpse into Greene County’s history,” the news release said. Depicted in the photographs are the funeral of President Andrew Johnson, The Earnest Fort House — called by local historian Richard H. Doughty, “one of the oldest and most impressive houses in the state of Tennessee" — and the James S. Maloney store on Depot Street, circa 1910-1912.
One of the featured prints, “Fess Parker as Davy Crockett visits Greene County” is circa 1956 and depicts Parker — the actor who portrayed the legendary frontiersman and fighter on the popular television series — visiting what has since become the David Crockett Birthplace State Park.
“We are honored to partner with The Greeneville Arts Council to help raise funds for student scholarships,” said Tammy Kinser, Greene County market president with Apex Bank. “This is the second time we have joined forces with the Arts Council team, and we look forward to showcasing the stories told in the framed prints. We are also proud of our team member Megan Hensley for her work on this project.”
Proceeds from the auction will benefit student scholarships and opportunities through the Greeneville Arts Council, according to the news release. The Greeneville Arts Council board of directors is composed of an all-volunteer coalition of local artists and art enthusiasts. All framed prints featured in the auction were donated by Apex Bank.
"The Arts Council is excited about this opportunity to raise scholarship funds since Covid-19 has interfered with our in-person fundraising for many months,” said Til Green, secretary and director of exhibits with the Arts Council. “We appreciate the generosity of Apex Bank and applaud their community-minded spirit!”
The auction will continue through Oct. 2.
To register, visit www.GreenevilleArtsCouncil.org and click on the online auction icon. For more information, contact Green with the Arts Council at 423-329-5366.