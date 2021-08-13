Court Appointed Special Advocates of Northeast Tennessee (CASA) and the Capitol Theatre will host a family movie night Aug. 28. Proceeds will benefit CASA, a nonprofit agency whose volunteers advocate in court on behalf of abused and neglected children.
CASA works with juvenile courts in Greene County, Washington County, Unicoi County and Johnson City to ensure that the at-risk children in those communities find permanent homes and appropriate resources for treatment. A judge appoints an advocate to a child or sibling group, and the advocate will follow the children throughout their court case and many times beyond.
The Aug. 28 showing of the movie, “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” at the Capitol Theatre, 104 S. Main St., is intended to raise funds and awareness for CASA, which is in need of volunteer advocates.
Tickets for the event cost $5 for the movie, or $10 for the movie along with a drink and popcorn, according to the agency.