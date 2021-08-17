The results of the Town of Greeneville’s August 5 Municipal Election were signed by Election Commissioners and officially certified Monday afternoon at the Election Commission office.
Incumbent Cal Doty and challenger Kristin Girton won the two Greeneville Board of Mayor and Alderman seats up for election on August 5. Incumbent Aldermen Buddy Hawk lost his seat.
According to the election results, Doty received 318 votes, Girton received 228 votes, and Hawk received 227 votes.
As the top two finishers, Doty and Girton will represent the First Ward of Greeneville on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for the next two years. They will be sworn in Sept. 7.
Joe Waggoner won reelection to the Greeneville Water Commission in an unopposed race. Waggoner received 492 complimentary votes.