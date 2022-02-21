A man sought by sheriff’s deputies in connection with a Feb. 12 vehicle pursuit was taken into custody early Saturday at a house in the 1700 block of Matthews Loop.
Deputies received a tip that 29-year-old Lujack McKinney was at the house. They went there about 12:45 a.m. Saturday and located McKinney in a back bedroom.
McKinney allegedly “became combative and was subdued after a brief altercation,” a report said.
Another report said McKinney allegedly refused to come out of the bedroom and told deputies to kill him.
McKinney was held at gunpoint until a K-9 dog entered the room.
“The suspect jumped up on the bed and was told to get down. (The) K-9 deputy stated he was about to send the dog and the suspect stated he would break the dog’s neck,” the report said.
Before the dog was released, a Taser was used on McKinney, with “little effect.”
“The dog was released and went to bite the suspect but got entangled in the Taser wires and shocked the K-9. Other deputies grabbed the suspect quickly and attempted to arrest the suspect. The suspect Lujack McKinney began resisting arrest intensely. It took three deputies to take the suspect into custody,” the report said.
A Taser was used a second time get McKinney under control, the report said.
An additional resisting arrest charge was filed against McKinney, of 1460 Marvin Road.
McKinney had been sought on charges that include felony evading arrest, felony reckless endangerment, failure to appear and driving on a revoked license.
A vehicle pursuit on Feb. 12 that began on Marvin Road ended in Hawkins County with McKinney fleeing on foot.
The pursuit began when a pickup truck was seen turning from Gilbreath Road onto Wisecarver Road “at a high rate of speed,” a deputy’s report said.
The truck was seen “skidding completely sideways” through a stop sign as it turned onto Marvin Road. The truck accelerated on Marvin Road and the pursuit continued onto Self Road, Gap Creek Road and Guthries Green Road into Hawkins County, where the truck turned onto Rush Road, a dead-end street.
When alleged driver McKinney came to the end of the road, he turned off the right side of the road onto a muddy path through the woods and attempted to continue evading deputies. The pursuit continued for about 100 yards until the truck slid off the path and became stuck in a tree line.
The driver got out of the vehicle and ran into a forest. During the incident, a responding sheriff’s deputy was accidentally bitten by a K-9 dog and required hospital treatment.
McKinney was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.