The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation returned to the Beech Creek community in Hawkins County on Monday to launch a third search for missing Summer Wells.
The 5-year-old girl was reported missing from her eastern Hawkins County home in June.
Her disappearance prompted 13 days of intense searching by more than 1,000 rescuers who covered 4.6 square miles surrounding her home, followed by months of investigation by the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Investigators and rescuers returned to Beech Creek at the end of November to attempt a late autumn search in hopes that reduced foliage and thicket would help them uncover a clue.
TBI spokesperson Leslie Earhart reported Monday morning that the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and TBI continue to investigate the circumstances that led to the disappearance of Summer Wells. On Monday, teams were in the Beech Creek community as part of a planned search.
Teams will be focussing on previously identified areas if interest, Earhart said.
