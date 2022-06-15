A woman was shot and killed shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of a Greeneville business.
A suicide about an hour later in the parking lot of the Washington County Justice Center in Jonesborough may be linked to the Greeneville homicide.
Further information had not been released as of Thursday morning by the lead investigative agency, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
The TBI took over investigation of the shooting, which occurred in the parking lot of Midway Construction & Plumbing Co., 604 N. Main St.
The female victim has not been identified.
TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart said Wednesday that the agency and Greeneville police are working to determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting.
Greene County 911 Dispatch received a “shooting in progress” call at 1:11 p.m. Wednesday stating there was a “female laying on the ground” from a caller who “heard (a) gunshot.”
Greeneville police found “a female victim (who) was located in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. The woman was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing,” Earhart said.
Police Chief Tim Ward said investigators “are exploring the connection” between the shooting and the apparent suicide of a man Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot of the Washington County Justice Center in Jonesborough.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office referred questions about that incident to the TBI.
Earhart said the investigation into the Greeneville shooting “remains active and ongoing.”
Assistant police Chief Steve Hixson said earlier Wednesday afternoon there is no threat to citizens connected to the Greeneville shooting.
“I think the situation has been resolved,” Hixson said.
Earhart also issued a TBI statement about the Washington County incident Wednesday.
“Just before 1:30 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a man who stated he was in the parking lot and was armed with a weapon. Preliminary information indicates that as deputies approached the man and attempted to speak to him, he shot himself. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead,” Earhart said.
The man has not been identified.
Earhart said further information will be released about both investigations as it becomes available.
Shortly after the North Main Street shooting in Greeneville, police detectives interviewed witnesses outside the business.
Officers blocked off a section of the parking lot with yellow crime scene tape. Numbered evidence markers were placed in the parking lot by police in the taped-off area as the investigation proceeded.
The parking lot where the shooting occurred is near the intersection of North Main Street and Bohannan Avenue/Baileyton Road.