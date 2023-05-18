Keenan Murphy is seen in a tree, where he allegedly fled after a vehicle and foot pursuit on Tuesday. Cocke County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Murphy, who was wanted on several felony warrants out of Sevier County. He also was charged with evading arrest, resisting, speeding and reckless driving.
A lengthy police pursuit through Cocke and Sevier counties Tuesday ended with a wanted man scrambling 20-30 feet up a tree in a failed effort to elude arrest.
It all began when, according to an incident report filed by Cocke County Sheriff K9 Deputy Jacob Damron, a white Cadillac Escalade being driven by Keenan Murphy, 35, of Greeneville, was spotted by Damron. Murphy was known to have felony warrants out of another county.
Damron reports that as Murphy passed him, he activated his overhead blue lights and began to turn around, but Murphy's vehicle began passing cars on the double yellow line with little regard for other motorists' safety.
Damron activated his overhead siren after catching up to Murphy, but Murphy failed to pull over and continued to pass cars before turning onto Ball Park Road, where speeds reached 85 mph.
The pursuit continued when Murphy crossed a gravel road turning onto Cocke County Line Road and then right on Old Keener Hollow. Deputies then continued the pursuit at speeds of 40 mph on Bogard Road as the vehicle's tires had gone flat coming through Old Keener Hollow.
The vehicle became disabled after making it to Yellow Breeches Road in Sevier County, at which point it became a foot pursuit as Murphy fled into the woods.
During the foot pursuit, Damron and Lt. Max Laughter searched the area before spotting the blue-shirted suspect 20-30 feet up in a tree. Murphy was given commands to climb down and complied.
He was arrested, taken into custody on multiple felony counts out of Sevier County and additionally charged with evading arrest, resisting, speeding and reckless driving.
According to WGRV, Murphy faces charges in Greene County including five aggravated assault warrants, two domestic assault charges and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Murphy is currently being held in the Cocke County Jail.