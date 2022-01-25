The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday identified a woman who died in a house fire Monday in Bulls Gap as 67-year-old Rebecca Wheeler, of 133 York St.
Hawkins County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 5:51 p.m. Monday to the fire at the York Street address.
Deputies were told by Hawkins County 911 Dispatch there was still a female inside the house.
The Bulls Gap Volunteer Fire Department is several doors down from the house that caught fire.
As deputies arrived on scene, fire department members "were actively trying to locate the female,” Deputy Daniel DesOrmeaux said in a report.
The house was fully engulfed in flames.
Once the fire was extinguished, “a body presumed to be the female who lived there was located on the kitchen floor lying face down,” the report said.
A sheriff’s detective, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Hawkins County Coroner Rick Chapman responded to the scene.
A neighbor told investigators she spoke with Wheeler about 5 p.m. Monday. Wheeler told her she made macaroni for supper.
The neighbor later saw Wheeler’s house on fire “and the main part of the flames to be coming from the kitchen area,” the report said.
The neighbor called 911. In addition to Bulls Gap firefighters and Hawkins County sheriff’s deputies, other first responders assisting at the scene included the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department and the Debusk Volunteer Fire Department Rehab Unit.
The fire remains under investigation.