Authorities are investigating the death of a 20-year-old woman whose body was discovered in an abandoned Greeneville house Sunday.
The body of Caitlin Crum, of Mosheim, was found Sunday afternoon in a house on West Barton Ridge Road, investigators with the Greeneville Police Department said in a news release.
The body was sent to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center in Johnson City for an autopsy. The investigation continues into the cause of death in this case.
Anyone who may have information about this case is asked to contact the Greeneville Police Department at the following telephone numbers or emails:
- Capt. Tim Davis, 423-787-6193, tdavis@greenevillepd.org
- Lt. David White, 423-783-2834, dwhite@greenevillepd.org
- Detective Gina Holt, 423-783-2815, gholt@greenevillepd.org