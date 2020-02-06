The death of an infant girl on Sunday is under investigation by multiple agencies.
This is the second death of a child in as many days being investigated by authorities.
The Greeneville Police Department, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services are investigating the circumstances leading to the death of the infant, according to a news release issued by the police department.
At approximately 10 a.m. on Sunday, Greeneville Police officers responded to a home in the 1600 block of Highway 70 Bypass, also known as the Truck Route, where they found the child unresponsive, the release stated.
The child was transported to the hospital by the Greeneville-Greene County Emergency Medical Service, where she was pronounced dead, the release stated.
The investigation remains active and ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time, according to the release.
Earlier this week, authorities said they were investigating the death of a young child that happened Saturday.
A medical emergency call went out at 5:34 p.m. Saturday at an address in the 1300 block of Culbertson Road, between Poplar Springs Road and Newport Highway.
Greene County-Greeneville EMS was dispatched, along with the medical emergency-trained first responders from the Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department. The Greene County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the Culberston Road address.
Jeff Morgan, Greene County Sheriff’s Department detective captain, said Tuesday that an investigation into the child’s death is underway by the sheriff’s department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and state Department of Children’s Services.
“It’s an ongoing investigation,” Morgan said.”We’re still in the fact-finding stage.”
Further information was not available.