Monday is Labor Day, which means people will head out onto the roads in droves for the unofficial last weekend of summer.
In a survey conducted by thevacationer.com, 35.5% of people responded they will be driving this holiday weekend. Yet many will stay close to home, with 26% saying they plan to drive within 100 miles of their house.
Nationally, decreasing gas prices seem to aid in this long weekend travel-by-road surge. Nearly 50% of those who answered the survey said gas prices will not affect their plans to drive.
Those traveling are urged to do so safely.
According to a holiday-driving comparative analysis done by the National Safety Council, Labor Day ranks as the most dangerous driving holiday at 156 average deaths per day.
For the 2020 Labor Day period, 506 traffic fatalities occurred nationwide, according to the National Safety Council’s website. The NSC estimates about 456 traffic fatalities will occur this weekend.
The Tennessee Highway Safety Office states that during Labor Day weekend, 38% of fatalities include drunk drivers.
Those who will drive during this weekend are encouraged by the NSC and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to consider these safety tips:
- Plan ahead for a designated sober ride home if drinking will take place.
- Driving buzzed is driving illegally impaired.
- Impaired driving based on any source of impairment is illegal.
- Those who see an impaired driver should safely pull over and call 911.
- Take the keys away and make driving arrangements for a friend who is about to drive drunk.
- Slow down at night and on wet roads.
Sheriff Wesley Holt urged those planning to drive this holiday weekend to stay safe by refraining from the excessive use of alcohol. Holt advised drivers to take their time when traveling to a destination.
“Officers will be out looking for those who choose to drink and drive,” Holt said, “Please use a designated driver if you have to be out if you are intoxicated.”
The Greene County Sheriffs Department will conduct sobriety checkpoints over the holiday weekend.
WATER SAFETY
Many destinations for people driving during the long weekend will include some type of water activity such as boating or swimming. U.S. Coast Guard statistics highlight drowning as the reported cause of death for four out of every five recreational water activities.
Greeneville Fire Marshal David Weems advised those swimming in natural waterways this weekend to always wear a personal flotation device.
“Water currents are unpredictable, and even skilled swimmers can become fatigued quickly and drown,” Weems said.
Lakes and rivers will be flooded with people for the holiday. It is best practice to allow for decent space between passerby boats. Always keep an eye out for what is going on around the boat and those swimming near it.
According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Coast Guards’ 2021 recreational boating analysis report, there were nearly 660 boating deaths nationally and 20 fatalities in Tennessee. There were just under 4,500 boat related accidents in the U.S. for this year. Damages accrued from water recreational activities totaled to nearly $1.8 million in Tennessee.
Boating under the influence results in one third of those boating related fatalities.
Holt encouraged those who are going out on the water to follow the same level of safety precautions as driving vehicles. He also advised to only swim in designated areas.
“If you choose to enjoy the river or lake on this holiday please make sure to have proper PPE (Personal Protective Equipment). Just like driving a vehicle intoxicated, the same goes for a boat or personal watercraft,” Holt said.
The National Safe Boating Council leads the Safe Boating Campaign, which outlines safety tips for those headed out to the water.
Some measures the council recommends:
- Look at the weather report before heading out.
- Inform someone on shore of the trip itinerary.
- Ensure everyone onboard or swimming in deep bodies of water wears a life jacket.
- Make sure to use an engine cut-off switch as it’s the law.
- Remain vigilant of what’s going on nearby or when objects approach the boat.
- Refrain from boating intoxicated, as it is against the law.
GRILLING, CAMPING SAFETY
Transportation isn’t the only thing to stay vigilant about this long weekend. Labor Day commonly involves grilling and participating in outdoor activities. Weems, on behalf of the Greeneville Fire Department, has offered some tips to celebrate the holiday weekend safely:
- When using a gas/charcoal grill outdoors, keep the grill away from combustible walls, deck railings, eaves and roof overhangs
- Never leave a grill unattended while cooking.
- Keep a grill clean by removing grease buildup from grates and other grill surfaces.
- Make sure the grill lid is open prior to igniting a gas grill.
- Keep children and pets at least 3 feet from a grill while cooking.
- Make sure gas lines are not cracked or dry rotted, and that supply connections are secure with no leaks present.
Weems also advised those staying in recreational vehicles to ensure all smoke, carbon monoxide and propane detectors are present and operable. Occupants of recreational vehicles should have a fire extinguisher present in the vehicle and understand how to operate it.
Weems also spoke about open burning in Greeneville.
“Open burning is prohibited inside the Town of Greeneville without first obtaining a burn permit from the Greeneville Fire Department. Residents may purchase permits at Town Hall and present the receipt to the fire department at the time of inspection. For more information, call 423-638-4243,” Weems said.
For those going out to celebrate this Labor Day weekend, there are many ways to stay safe and enjoy the holiday.