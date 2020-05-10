Authorities are looking for a man they call a “person of interest” after two shootings Saturday, one of which left a man dead.
William Jacob Silvers, 24, is being sought in connection with the investigation, according to a news release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
The news release said:
Shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday, Greene County sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Round Knob Road after receiving a complaint of a man having been shot. Deputies found Gary Garner, 37, with multiple gunshot wounds. Garner told the deputies he was in the Tusculum area when he was shot. He was later transported to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment.
A short time later, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department was notified of a second shooting victim on Richland Road in the Tusculum area. Deputies found a deceased male who was later determined to be 29-year-old Nathan Knight. Knight appeared to have sustained a gunshot wound.
A joint investigation is currently being conducted by the Greene County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Investigators ask anyone with information about the shootings or the whereabouts of Silvers is to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 423-798-1800, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-824-3463 or their nearest law enforcement agency.