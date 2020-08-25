The Greene County Sheriff's Department seeks the public's help in locating 15-year-old Nathan Story, who was last seen about 5 a.m. Friday at the U-Turn For Christ Center on Black Road. Story, originally from California, has not made contact with his family since then, according to the sheriff's department Criminal Investigations Department. Anyone with information can contact Detective Lt. William J. Davis at 423-798-1800. The sheriff's department Crime Tip Hotline can also be reached by phone or text at 423-972-7000.