Preston R. Moore is in custody in connection with the November 2021 death of 20-year-old Caitlin Crum.
Now, members of the family of Danielle Owens are seeking answers into the death of the 16-year-old, whose body was found Feb. 7 in a field off Doughtys Chapel Road.
Members of the Crum and Owens families believe there is a connection to the deaths of the young women and the disappearance of other missing young people. They have been working together to get information from authorities and keep the cases fresh in the minds of the public.
“There are other people missing in Greeneville. We are working for (the victims) together because we all know (those responsible) are all in the same circle,” Crum’s mother Brandi Knight said in February.
To that end, Kim Caraway, Owens’ aunt, said Wednesday that two billboards will go up in April in Greeneville with pictures of both Danielle Owens and Caitlin Crum.
The billboard will contain a heartfelt message: “Justice For Caitlin Crum & Danielle Owens.”
“I’m hoping with (Moore’s) arrest opens up some information for us. They’re all in the same circle,” Caraway said.
Moore, 31, was indicted Monday by a Greene County Grand Jury in connection with Crum’s death on charges of tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and failure to report discovery of a dead body.
Crum’s body was found on Nov. 7, 2021, in an abandoned house in the 200 block of West Barton Ridge Road.
Moore, of Schofield Drive, Greeneville, was picked up Tuesday in Knoxville. He was returned to Greene County and is held on $70,000 bond pending a first scheduled appearance May 12 in Greene County Criminal Court.
A presentment charging Moore with tampering with evidence states that between Nov. 5 and 7, 2021, Moore allegedly tampered with evidence “by concealing the dead body of Caitlin Crum with intent to impair its availability as evidence in an investigation.”
“Crum’s cause of death was determined to be an overdose caused by fentanyl and methamphetamine intoxication,” according to a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation news release.
Preliminary autopsy results provided to the family state that Crum’s manner of death “is accident.”
The abuse of a corpse presentment by the grand jury states that between the November 2021 dates, Moore committed the felony offense “by knowingly disposing of a corpse in a manner known to be in violation of the law (leaving) the dead body of Caitlin Crum in an abandoned house.”
Moore subsequently committed the third offense “by recklessly failing to report the discovery immediately of the unattended dead body of (Crum) by the fastest available means of communication to the chief of police or sheriff,” a presentment states.
The last known contact with Crum was early on the morning of Nov. 5, 2021, when a Greeneville police officer investigated a report of a car parked for at least four hours with its lights on in a lot on Heatherwood Loop in the Heatherwood Estates development.
Crum, a passenger, was sleeping, as was the female driver. The driver was taken into custody on an active violation of probation warrant, a police report said.
Crum was reported missing to police the same day.
“All three days we were trying to reach out to her. She was still active on social media but she wasn’t responding,” Knight said last month.
Family members and friends began a search for Crum, the mother of two young daughters.
On the afternoon of Nov. 7, a Greene County sheriff’s deputy on patrol looked inside the vacant house on North Barton Ridge Road and found Crum’s body there.
Crum’s car was found on Nov. 5, 2021, in the parking lot of Towering Oaks Baptist Church, on Buckingham Road, about a mile away from the vacant house.
Crum’s family had been waiting since her death for developments in the investigation by the TBI and the Greeneville Police Department.
Knight posted her relief at Moore’s arrest Wednesday on social media.
“(Suspects are) all in the same group of people who murdered my daughter,” she wrote.
“For everyone who has reached out, donated, came forward with info and just said prayers for our family and others, I could not thank everyone enough. This is all going to come together and others will be arrested as well,” Knight wrote.
Knight wrote that her “ultimate goal” is to “ take them all down one at a time and to get or give answers to other cases.”
Caraway said that the billboards will go up by April 3. One will be on West Andrew Johnson Highway near the Greene County Health Department, and the other will be in the 1000 block of Tusculum Boulevard.
“They are basically an awareness billboard,” Caraway said.
Family and friends are helping to pay for the billboards, which should be up for six weeks, she said.
The Owens and Crum cases both remain under active investigation.
Greeneville police have not received preliminary autopsy results on Owens, police Detective Capt. Steve Spano said Wednesday.
“We’re (Danielle’s) family and we deserve to know what is going on,” Caraway said.