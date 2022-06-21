A farm safety event sponsored annually by Greene County Farm Bureau on Saturday drew a small crowd largely of first responders to see farm safety demonstrations.
Bucky Ayers of the Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad and the Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads was host speaker. Ayers was joined by the Greeneville Fire Department and Casper’s Body Shop in demonstrating how emergency responders can best deal with farming-related accidents involving a tractor overturning or a person getting caught in a baler.
“I’ve been in the rescue squad since 1999, and I’ve probably worked somewhere between 50 to 75 farming accidents in that time,” Ayers said. “Sometimes it’s as simple as nothing or it could be death.”
Ayers said one of the most important things for anyone doing farming-related work to know is where they are.
“Knowing your surroundings and knowing your fields,” Ayers said, can make all the difference. “If you haven’t mowed in a year or so, check any creek banks. Something could be washed out in a place you mowed last year, and you can roll over if one of your wheels goes into a hole.”
Whoever calls 911 should have the location, as specific as possible, handy, Ayers added. He said equipment used in the demonstrations was donated by Southland Equipment.