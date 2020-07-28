The Sullivan “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit trial has been reset to Sept. 21.
Jury selection in the trial had been scheduled to get underway Aug. 17.
The case was continued because of an ongoing medical condition with a key court staff member, a plaintiff representative said Monday.
The medical condition is not related to the coronavirus. The trial, which will be held in in Sullivan County Circuit Court in Bristol, has been continued several times in 2020.
The “Sullivan Baby Doe” lawsuit, named for a baby born addicted to opiates in 2015 at Holston Valley Medical Center, was filed in June 2017. District attorneys general prosecuting the lawsuit include Dan E. Armstrong, of the 3rd Judicial District, which includes Greene County; 2nd Judicial District Attorney General Barry Staubus; and 1st Judicial District Attorney General Kenneth Baldwin.
District attorneys general from Northeast Tennessee were the first in the state to file a civil action that alleges manufacturers of painkillers and “pill mill” operators that supply the narcotics are responsible for the opioid addiction epidemic across the state and, specifically, the judicial districts cited in the lawsuit.
Armstrong recently reiterated the impact the opioid epidemic has had in Greene and the other three counties in the 3d Judicial District.
“We are ready to try the case and look forward to doing so,” Armstrong said in May.
Coronavirus-related safety protocols in a recent Tennessee Supreme Court order will be observed at trial.
The central claim of the Sullivan Baby Doe case is that if a company engages in activities that result in over-prescription and diversion, it can be identified as a drug dealer under Tennessee’s Drug Dealer Liability Act and held accountable for its actions.
Plaintiffs allege that defendants’ own records show that they “actively incentivized” their sales forces to cultivate orders from Tennessee-based physicians, and “knowingly shipped massive amounts of opioids into areas with rural populations.”
The alleged practice was undertaken “while doing very little to flag suspicious prescribers and distributors,” according to the lawsuit.
Staubus has referred to Sullivan County as “ground zero” in the opioid epidemic in East Tennessee. Sullivan County has the highest rate of opioid addiction in the region. Other surrounding counties, including Greene, have among the highest addiction rates in the state, according to figures obtained by Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings, the Nashville law firm representing the district attorneys general.
The trial in the complex case may last up to six weeks, court officials have said.
For more information about the lawsuit, go to www.sullivanbabydoe.com. Case developments can be monitored on on Twitter at @sullivanbabydoe and @BSJlawyers.