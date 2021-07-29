Cash to communities ravaged by the opioid addiction epidemic will begin flowing as soon as next week after a settlement in the four-year-old “Baby Doe” lawsuit was announced Thursday.
Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. will pay out a $35 million settlement to be distributed to nine Northeast Tennessee counties that are plaintiffs in the landmark civil action filed in June 2017 to hold painkiller manufactures responsible for their role in the opioid addiction epidemic.
Lead attorney J Gerard Stranch IV, speaking at a gathering that included three local district attorneys general in the Old Sullivan County Courthouse, called the resolution of the lawsuit “a historic moment.”
With the announcement, the damages phase of a trial scheduled to begin Monday in Sullivan County Circuit Court is not necessary.
“The Baby Doe case has settled, so there will be no trial,” Stranch said.
Most of the funds from the $35 million settlement, after legal fees and other expenses are deducted, will be distributed to each county that is represented in the lawsuit, including Greene.
Counties will each receive a share of the settlement money and meet with municipalities to determine the share each one receives, Stranch said.
County and municipal officials can use the funds to address the opioid epidemic as they see fit, focusing on the problem as it affects their communities.
“There will now be significant funds going into the communities that will be put to work immediately,” Stranch said.
The lawsuit was filed by three district attorneys general in Northeast Tennessee. Plaintiffs include Dan E. Armstrong, of the 3rd Judicial District, which includes Greene County; 2nd Judicial District Attorney General Barry Staubus; and 1st Judicial District Attorney General Kenneth Baldwin.
Defendant Endo issued a news release last week stating an “agreement in principal” was reached to settle the case, originally captioned as Staubus V. Purdue Pharma.
Plaintiffs also include an infant born drug-dependent listed as Baby Doe. The case is named for a baby born addicted to opiates in 2015 at Holston Valley Medical Center. A trust fund will be set up for that child as part of the settlement, Stranch said.
“We have made a difference and stopped the flow of hundreds of thousands of pills into the community,” said Stranch, a Kingsport native with the Nashville law firm of Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings who represented the district attorneys general.
Plaintiffs allege drug manufacturers are responsible for the opioid epidemic in Northeast Tennessee. The original complaint listed prescription opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma, L.P. and its related companies, along with Mallinckrodt PLC, Endo, a “pill mill” doctor and other convicted opioid dealers as defendants. Purdue Pharma and Mallinckrodt have since declared bankruptcy. Damages against those companies continue to be pursued, Stranch said.
Plaintiffs in the case sought more than $2.4 billion in damages.
Rather than go through the lengthy legal process of a trial and waiting to receive a settlement from Endo, “We came to the conclusion that this was the top dollar that we would be able to come away with and put to work,” Stranch said.
Armstrong said that he joined the lawsuit in 2017 with three goals: to curtail the flow of painkillers coming into Greene and the other counties in the region, hold those responsible for the addiction epidemic responsible and get the resources required to address the issue.
The settlement accomplishes all three goals, Armstrong said, “but there’s a lot more to be done.”
Stranch said some of the Endo settlement money may be used to establish mobile addiction treatment units “to get to the people where they are.”
He said the amount distributed to each county using a population-based formula will be made public next week.
“It can be used however they want, based on their different needs,” Stranch said. “I think it’s going to be different on a county-by-county and city-by-city basis.”
The Baby Doe lawsuit was unique in the way it was conceived and implemented, and spawned numerous similar civil actions by other counties and municipalities in Tennessee.
Stranch said he hoped the lawsuit would serve as a “blueprint” for other communities across the country.
“We now have a viable way to treat and attack this problem,” Armstrong said.
Armstrong said he, Staubus and Baldwin have discussed using some of the settlement money to establish a regional treatment facility, possibly at the former Greene Valley Devlopmental Center site.
“I have spoke with the state to repurpose Greene Valley,” Armstrong said.
Plaintiffs have maintained that that opioid manufacturers aggressively marketed and promoted use of the addictive painkillers with full knowledge of the damage the drugs were doing.
The agreement is the largest that any prosecution has reached with Endo to date, exceeding a $10 million settlement paid to two Ohio counties in 2019, and $8.8 million paid to the state of Oklahoma in 2020, areas with far higher population levels than the participating counties of northeast Tennessee.
Endo stated in a news release last week that the settlement “will include no admission of wrongdoing, fault or liability of any kind by Endo, and the settlement value should not be extrapolated to any other opioid-related cases or claims.”