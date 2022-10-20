Baileyton police say they recovered a bag containing nearly a pound of methamphetamine discarded by a suspect who fled an attempted traffic stop Oct. 4.
According to a news release, Landon Williams, 25, of 240 Guthrie Greene Road, fled officers on Oct. 4 after a traffic stop on Bailey street.
Williams made a turn into a neighborhood driveway and then Officer Allen Tauscher initiated emergency lights. The suspect backed out of the driveway, almost hitting the patrol car, then fled the scene in his car at a high rate of speed, according to the news release.
Williams stopped around the 1000 block of Mountain Loop Road and, along with a female suspect, fled law enforcement on foot, according to the news release. As Williams exited his vehicle he was allegedly seen carrying a black backpack.
A K-9 unit from the Greene County Sheriff’s department was requested. Deputy Andrew Long and his K-9 found items Williams reportedly dropped while fleeing. After a search of the suspect’s car, law enforcement found drug paraphernalia such as scales, several syringes and a small baggie of marijuana.
Williams was found hiding in a trash can about a mile from the abandoned vehicle between the 1000 block of Mountain Loop Road and 1000 block of Horton Highway. Authorities did not find any substances on him, the news release said.
Law enforcement received information about Williams’ backpack and later located it in a rural area in the 800 block of Mountain Loop Road after a three-day search. Along with almost a pound of methamphetamines, the bag contained several schedule III pills, marijuana and an unidentified substance, which the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is testing along with the other drugs.
Williams was served with an active warrant for his arrest for violation of probation. He is held without bond at the Greene County Detention Center pending a scheduled court appearance in November.