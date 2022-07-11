While Sherry Perkins recovered from a life-altering mastectomy several years ago, she learned first-hand how acts of kindness can improve lives.
Before being discharged from the hospital after her operation in 2014, Perkins was given a heart-shaped pillow and a “Comfort Bag” from Ann Williams, who was breast nurse navigator at what was then-called Takoma Regional Hospital.
“The bag contained a drain purse and other items such as a pen, mints, et cetera,” Perkins recalled. “I found the heart pillow to be invaluable because putting it under my arm on the side of my surgery relieved so much pressure. And, the little purse, which I tied around my neck, held the drain bottles which allowed me to be mobile and hands-free of carrying them.”
A few weeks later, when meeting with Williams about a prosthesis, Perkins asked if the Baileyton Ruritan Club could help make the pillows and purses as a community project.
Williams said yes, and Perkins and several other members of Baileyton Ruritan have been making them ever since. “We’ve donated more than 700 pillows and purses so far,” said Perkins, who is now president of the club. “It is not only a blessing for those who receive them, but also for those of us who made them, knowing we provided some comfort in their time of need.”
Perkins said there are around 25 members in the Ruritan Club, with five helping her with the sewing projects — Barbara Fields, Wenona Jones, Karen Lewis, Wilma Guard and Connie Bernard.
The club is currently gearing up to make 100 purses and 100 bags to donate to Greeneville Community Hospital in October for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. “We try to keep the hospital well stocked,” Perkins said. “If they get close to running out, we make more and send their way.”
Williams has since retired from the hospital, with Johnna Harrison serving as the new breast nurse navigator. To learn how to obtain a special pillow or purse, call the Women’s Imaging Center at 423-787-5123.
The sewing project is just one of many community projects spearheaded by the Baileyton Ruritan Club. “We’re a very busy club in the north end of Greene County,” Perkins said. “We also make pillows and pillowcases for the Niswonger Children’s Hospital in Johnson City, help students with financial needs at Baileyton Elementary School, and provide two $1,000 college scholarships for graduating seniors at North Greene High School.”
The club also purchases and plants maple trees for Baileyton City Park. “We’ve planted 12 red maples so far and plan to plant three more trees in October,” she said.
The group also:
- Provides more than 35 Thanksgiving baskets to the elderly and shut-ins each year.
- Donates to the humane societies in Greene and Hawkins counties. Last year, they gave more than $5,000 in products and money.
- Builds wheelchair ramps – last year, they constructed three in the community.
- Places 120 American flags on graves in Zion Methodist Church cemetery for Memorial Day.
“Most recently, the club donated six flagpoles and seven flags to the new Veterans Memorial being spearheaded by Jeff Weems and Jessica Haney in the city park,” she said. “We also help with field trips for needy students, funeral expenses, travel expenses for terminal cancer patients, prescriptions, and more.”
Baileyton Ruritan welcomes new members to help with the community projects, Perkins said. “You don’t have to live in Baileyton to join,” she added.
Baileyton Ruritan is a nonprofit club, so funds go back in the community. “Money is raised from bake sales, yard sales and a pecan sale in late October into November,” Perkins said.
If interested in helping with any project, joining the club, or making a donation, call Perkins at 423-234-0928 or treasurer Wilma Guard at 423-724-8810.