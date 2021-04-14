Students in the after-school program operated by Save the Children at Baileyton Elementary School celebrated Earth Day early on Tuesday with a tree planting ceremony and educational program led by representatives of Schneider Electric.
Schneider Electric is an international company focused on energy management and savings. Greene County Schools entered a contract with the company in 2019 for technical services for district-wide energy savings projects.
The program Tuesday, which focused on the importance of trees and preserving the environment, took place in front of the school, where students then helped plant an oak tree.
“I think it’s pretty cool to help the environment and get some fresh air,” said second-grade student Aidan Weir.
“It is actually perfect, because there was an old oak tree that was struck by lightning, so we are replacing that with another oak,” said Madalena DeWitt, regional client coordinator with Schneider Electric. DeWitt, who led the program with Southeast Sales Team Leader Jen Miller, said the tree came from The GreeneHouse.
An oak tree can grow up to 60-70 feet at a rate of 2 feet per year, DeWitt told the group.
Director of Schools David McLain also talked with the students about littering, which he called a personal pet peeve.
A similar program was held at Camp Creek Elementary School on Monday.
Save the Children Site Supervisor LeAnn Myers said students involved in Monday’s program went to the playground afterward to collect any litter they could find.
Myers said the activity booklets from the program were also shared with other Save the Children after-school classes at other elementary schools in the district.
“We really felt it was important to educate kids in how they can be a part of giving back to their community,” Myers said.
According to a press release from Schneider Electric, the energy efficiency improvement project is expected to generate $6 million in energy and operational savings for the district and reduce the district’s utility budget by 16%.
Infrastructure improvements for the district include LED lighting, energy- and water-reduction technology, an HVAC replacement project and a new district-wide building automation system that will allow maintenance staff to monitor equipment at each school without having to drive to the schools.
The projects are expected to make a significant environmental impact by reducing carbon emissions by 1,080 tons per year.