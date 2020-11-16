A bald eagle found injured on Warrensburg Road in Mosheim on Friday died at the University of Tennessee Veterinary Medical Center in Knoxville, a state wildlife official said.
A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officer transported the bird to Knoxville after it was found with an injured left wing near Glenwood Educational Center.
Matt Cameron, information and education coordinator with the Wildlife Resources Agency's Region 4, said the eagle was probably hit by a vehicle while feeding on roadkill. Cameron said two eagles were present on Friday, and the other eagle was not injured.
A necropsy is being performed at the UT Veterinary Medical Center.