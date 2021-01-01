While the COVID-19 pandemic meant a midnight gathering to ring in a new year wasn’t possible in Greeneville on Thursday, city leaders found a way to carry on a New Year’s Eve tradition. After collecting resolutions and wishes for 2021, and goodbye messages for 2020, from local residents over the past several weeks, they placed them in a lighted ball that’s been used at previous Midnight on Main celebrations to signal the start of the new year. Then the ball dropped as usual but was seen from afar by those watching it via a live stream on the city’s Facebook page, which also featured readings of some of the messages submitted by residents. The ball was constructed by the Greeneville Parks & Recreation Department and powered by Greeneville Light & Power System.
