Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine told a Congressional subcommittee Tuesday that the nation's health care system is facing a crisis in health care manpower – both in terms of availability and the resilience of the current supply of health workers.
Levine testified before the U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health.
The subcommittee conducted a legislative hearing titled “Caring for America: Legislation to support Patients, Caregivers, and Providers.”
Levine was one of seven witnesses who provided testimony during the session, and his comments focused on the resiliency of the health care workforce, the critical nature of the national nursing shortage, the impact of the workforce issues on rural and non-urban communities and Ballad Health’s use of value-based care, which Ballad says has reduced the cost of health care by $200 million annually while helping reduce the burden on the workforce.
Levine praised East Tennessee State University, saying it produces more nurses than any school in Tennessee, and he said the school is a national leader in the production of rural family physicians.
However, Levine expressed concern for the health of the region, and for Ballad's ability to continue to provide quality care to all who need it.
"Obesity and smoking rates are high, leading to significant prevalence of diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Years of early death per capita in some of our local Tennessee counties, for example, are three to four times that of the wealthiest counties in Tennessee, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated premature death and disability," Levine told the committee.
The region's baseline health care needs, coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic and a long-brewing nursing shortage accelerated by the pandemic has Levine gravely concerned.
"Few issues are as important as the challenges facing the health care workforce, many of which were present prior to the pandemic and are now only exacerbated and accelerated. Most critical is the shortage of bedside nursing and allied health workers, due to burnout, retirements and lack of capacity in our training environments," Levine said. "The reality is that if the gaps in health care employment are not quickly addressed, rural communities and other areas with higher growth in elderly and other vulnerable populations will face a serious inability to meet the needs of those increasingly relying upon the health delivery system."
Levine told the committee that Ballad's annual nursing turnover prior to the COVID-19 pandemic was 15%. That number has gone as high 27% during the pandemic.
While some nurses simply burned out, others became travel nurses which increased their pay four-fold.
Ballad has increased its investment in nurses and staff by around $100 million annually. This was done in an effort to retain current staff, attract new staff, and pay contract nurses and workers.
The rise in labor costs has decreased Ballad's operating margin, which was previously about 2%, and Levine says that Ballad faces a challenge in passing on these costs.
"Some health systems operate in regions with a sizeable commercially insured population, providing them with options for seeking revenue enhancement to pass on these costs. In rural regions like ours, however, where only 21 percent of our inpatient volume is commercially insured – with 70 percent being Medicare, Medicaid or uninsured – these new costs, which I do not believe have peaked, truly leave us with no recourse."
"When Chick Fil-A can pay up to $20 per hour – almost what a starting nurse receives – they can increase the price of their chicken sandwiches, and many of us, who can afford to do so, will pay. But in a rural hospital with prices established by the federal government, the reimbursement for these rural health providers simply does not keep up with the market," Levine said.
This cost pressure is being felt by many hospitals, particularly rural hospitals, across the country, not just Ballad.
Levine cited the University of North Carolina’s Sheps Center for Health Service Research, which has recorded 138 rural hospital closings in the last decade.
According to Levine, many rural hospitals find themselves in "negative feedback loops" caused by declining revenue due to shrinking inpatient numbers and populations in service areas, which in turn results in downward pressure on reimbursement rates due to harmful implementation of the Medicare Area Wage Index.
"My team at Ballad Health has also been working with Congress, including many of you on this committee, to gain passage of the Save Rural Hospitals Act to establish a permanent national minimum Area Wage Index," Levine said. "This would permanently prevent all hospitals from falling into the Medicare payment death spiral created by a flaw within the Medicare Area Wage System, where annually declining Medicare payments negatively impact the wages a hospital is able to pay its employees, which in turn results in further declines in future Medicare payments for the hospital and more downward pressure on wages."
For the 117th Congress, the Save Rural Hospitals Act of 2021 is H.R. 4066. It is a bipartisan bill sponsored by Rep. Terri Sewell of Alabama and Rep. Drew Ferguson of Georgia. The bill would establish an area wage adjustment floor for Medicare hospital payments and excludes such adjustments from certain budget neutrality rules.
The bill is still in committee, and has yet to come to a vote in the United States Senate.