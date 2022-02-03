Ballad Health employees will soon be receiving a bonus to their paycheck, according to a message to employees from Ballad Health Chief Executive Officer Alan Levine on Wednesday.
The bonus is meant to show appreciation to employees who have worked on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Full-time Ballad employees who averaged 60 hours of work per two-week pay period from July 4, 2021, through Jan. 31 will receive a bonus of $1,250.
A $750 portion of the bonus will be paid to those employees in March, with the remaining $500 being paid in July, according to Levine’s message.
Part-time Ballad employees will receive a bonus of $625. That bonus will paid in separate installments as well, with $375 being paid in March and $250 being paid in July.
“You must be a team member actively working at the time of payout in order to receive the payment,” Levine said in the message. “We understand some people may have questions about their individual situation based on unique circumstances, and human resources will consider these issues on a case-by-case basis.”
Ballad Health team members actively working in May will be eligible for a special paid time off cash-out of up to 40 hours, according to the message.
Employees of Ballad partners will also receive a bonus.
“If you are a partner with Compass ONE, you will receive the same bonus,” Levine said. “If you are an associate of Ensemble Health Partners or STAT Information Solutions and you work in a Ballad Health hospital facility, you are eligible for the bonus, as well.”
The bonus is meant to show appreciation for Ballad employees who have been on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic in the region and taken care of thousands of COVID-19 patients over the past two years.
“Each of us has tried to navigate this pandemic based on the best possible information – in a world where there has been so much misinformation. People are understandably frustrated by it, as are we. We can’t really control all of that, but what we can do is recognize one important fact – we know it has been hard for our frontline caregivers and for those who directly support them. And we believe each member of the team is important as we move forward together to try to restore the nation’s healthcare delivery system in the aftermath of what has been two years of damage done by the virus, the labor market shortages and the public’s frustration with the disruption caused by all of this,” Levine said in the message to employees.
“God bless each of you and thank you for what you have endured – and continue to endure – for so many people, many of whom you don’t know, but for whom you have dedicated yourself and your professional lives,” he said.