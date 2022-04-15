A new venture between Ballad Health and the East Tennessee State University Research Corporation is expected to bolster regional efforts to enhance economic growth in the Appalachian Highlands, while also creating a national portal for rural health innovation, according to a press release from Ballad Health.
The new Appalachian Highlands Rural Innovation and Entrepreneurship Alliance will coordinate multiple local and national areas of research and idea development, particularly impacting the delivery of health care, through surveilling efforts, accelerating early-stage development, translating research into business opportunities and identifying scalable opportunities for investment, with an aim to ultimately reshape the overall economy, health and well-being of the region.
“We are bringing together the expertise, energy and know-how of the Appalachian Highlands together with a shared vision and vision around innovation and entrepreneurship,” said David Golden, the CEO of the ETSU Research Corporation and Allen and Ruth Harris Chair of Excellence in the East Tennessee State University College of Business and Technology. “Aligning existing efforts like the STRIVE program and Rugged Buc Lab with the Ballad Health Innovation Center and the ETSU Research Corporation allows us to leverage the strengths the region provides.”
“When we created Ballad Health, we made a commitment that this new organization would leverage the regional strength of the Appalachian Highlands, reaching across all our communities in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia to enhance opportunities to turn good ideas into thriving businesses and economic opportunity,” said Ballad Health Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alan Levine. “This center will not only leverage good local ideas into business opportunities for the region, but it will attract ideas from all over the world, which will support the enhancement of health care delivery and innovation, while also creating an ecosystem for those transformative ideas to grow and be put into practice all over the world.
“Idea development and translation to business is important, but not entirely possible without capital,” Levine added. “So as a part of this announcement, we are also creating a regional investment fund, seeded with $1 million from Ballad Health specifically for rural health, which will be open to other investors and entrepreneurs interested in innovation within the Appalachian Highlands. As the Alliance grows, we expect other investors and organizations will look to grow additional capabilities in diverse areas such as digital media, biopharma and data analytics.”
The announcement comes on the heels of the creation of several centers at ETSU created through partnerships between the university and Ballad Health, including:
- The Center for Rural Health and Research at ETSU, which, within two years of its creation, has received grant funding and a national designation as a rural health research center – alongside institutions such as the University of North Carolina and the University of Kentucky as leaders in rural health research
- The Ballad Health Strong BRAIN Institute and Center for Trauma Informed Care
- The Appalachian Highlands Center for Nursing Advancement
- More than $30 million annually in partnerships for the delivery of medical care and services throughout the region
“The East Tennessee Research Corporation and Ballad Health are uniquely positioned to make meaningful advances in rural health,” Golden said. “In fact, it is already happening from within the university, from innovation occurring inside Ballad Health and from ideas being developed by people throughout the region and nation. This forward-leaning effort creates both a pathway for translation of ideas to execution and a mechanism for the creation of economic growth for our region and regional investment into these incredible ideas. This alliance will help unlock engagement and participation from forward-thinking businesses and people to create the momentum that will drive our region into the future.”
“Ultimately, the Appalachian Highlands Rural Innovation and Entrepreneurship Alliance will result in an interactive rural cooperative, and as the alliance grows, we expect new companies to anchor their operations in the Appalachian Highlands as they take advantage of the unique environment to create life- and industry-changing equipment, systems and technologies,” said Tony Keck, executive vice president of system transformation at Ballad Health. “The resulting economic benefit will support the multiple regional efforts to grow the economy, while providing an investment return for those in the region who believe in investing in the region.”
“The reality of our situation right now, is that regional employers aren’t just competing with each other for top workforce talent – we’re competing with businesses all over the United States,” said Bo Wilkes, managing director of the Ballad Health Innovation Center and president of Ballad Ventures. “We have a rich culture and history, excellent schools and health care and low cost of living, and now, we’re going to have the entrepreneurial alliance that draws in some of the best minds in the country. By all rights, the Appalachian Highlands should be a top destination for workers and families.”
According to the press release, Appalachian Highlands Rural Innovation and Entrepreneurship Alliance is expected to organize throughout 2022, as it expands its leadership and invests in its first opportunities.
“We have the opportunity to become the Silicon Valley of rural health care,” Golden said.