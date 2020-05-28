Ballad Health and Premier Inc. announced Tuesday that they have partnered with 15 other health systems in America to acquire a minority stake in Prestige Ameritech, the largest domestic manufacturer of face masks, including N95 respirators and surgical masks.
In addition to the equity investment, Ballad Health will commit to purchase a portion of all masks they use annually from Prestige Ameritech for up to six years, inclusive of a three-year renewal option, according to a release from the health system.
Ballad Health announced last week it has entered into a partnership with other health systems and Premier Inc., for the purpose of diversifying the supply chain for its hospitals. Tuesday’s announcement represents the first acquisition of this partnership.
Other partner health systems include: AdventHealth, Adventist Health, Advocate Aurora, Banner Health, Baptist Health South Florida, CommonSpirit, Genesis Health System, Henry Ford Health System, McLaren Health Care, Riverside, St. Luke’s University Health Network, Texas Health Resources, UHS, University Hospitals and UPMC.
“Ballad Health is a true innovator as they are the first to step up and commit to funding the long-term domestic manufacturing of health care products,” said Premier Inc President Michael J. Alkire. “This agreement and the added domestic supply it enables would not be possible without Ballad Health’s commitment. Ballad Health deserves recognition for their leadership and for their real work to bring supplies back home to America.”
Personal protective equipment products critical for the daily operations of health systems are overwhelmingly sourced overseas, with approximately 80 percent coming from China and Southeast Asia, the release stated.
The risks associated with this overreliance on Asia came into sharp focus twice this year as the supply chain was disrupted when a manufacturing plant in China failed to meet FDA requirements for sterile gowns, and again most recently as the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the globe.
During the pandemic, these nations closed borders and prevented U.S. access to supplies, triggering widespread shortages of products needed to protect health care workers.
In contrast, Prestige Ameritech represents a primarily domestic supply chain, drawing raw materials and production capabilities from the United States. Prestige also does 100 percent of its business with U.S. customers.
“Overreliance on foreign manufacturers begs for innovation as we seek to diversify the supply chain, return more manufacturing to the United States, and ensure we can protect our team members, doctors and patients,” said Ballad Health Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alan Levine. “With this long-term agreement, Ballad Health is breaking this cycle to fund American alternatives.”
“As COVID-19 proves, the United States is almost completely at the mercy of foreign nations for vital supplies,” said Dan Reese, Prestige Ameritech co-founder and CEO. “We are ready, willing and able to surge our U.S.-based production and help alleviate the national PPE shortage. With the long-term commitment from Ballad Health, we have certainty that allows us to invest in increased production.”
The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.