Ballad Health Medical Associates is expanding access to care through new digital and virtual options, the organization announced.
In addition to in-person visits at a primary care clinic or urgent care clinic, a virtual visit with a patient’s physician or use of an online service will allow a patient to describe symptoms and receive a diagnosis and treatment recommendation within an hour by email, according to a news release.
“We are listening to our patients and working to improve their access to care,” said Dr. Mark Patterson, president of Ballad Health Medical Associates. “Our new digital options make it easy for patients to schedule appointments and receive the appropriate level of care without sacrificing the quality of care.”
Virtual health care options are accessible by visiting www.balladhealth.org, the Ballad Health app or calling 833-822-5523. The health system can now provide immediate access to health care through various virtual care options: primary care virtual visits, urgent care virtual visits or a “Quick Care” symptom-specific questionnaire that can be completed using a mobile device or computer. These options allow patients to receive the appropriate level of non-emergency care from their homes, according to the press release.
“The integration of digital technology in health care is no longer a vision of the future – it is a reality happening in the Appalachian Highlands that is actively shaping how we deliver and receive care. With virtual care options and online scheduling, we can connect with our patients more meaningfully and empower them to take control of their healthcare from the convenience of their own devices at any time and location,” Taylor Hamilton, Ballad Health’s chief consumer officer, said. “At Ballad Health, we are dedicated to strengthening our connection with patients and their loved ones and ensuring healthcare is accessible, affordable and of the highest quality. Our efforts to make healthcare more readily available and easier align with our mission of delivering exceptional healthcare in the Appalachian Highlands while keeping costs low.”
Virtual primary care visits can now be scheduled online, according to the press release. The virtual visits are conducted securely via the camera on a smartphone, tablet or computer. The cost of a virtual primary care visit is the same as the cost of an in-person visit, and the office will bill insurance plans for the visit and collect any co-pay required.
In-person primary care visits are available Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Appointments are required for both virtual and in-person visits. Anyone who needs to establish care with a Ballad Health physician can visit www.balladhealth.org or call 833-822-5523 to speak with an agent about options.
Virtual urgent care visits can be scheduled online, with providers often available within an hour, according to the news release. The virtual care option, provided through a secure video connection, is available to patients 3 months and older Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m., and on weekends from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
The virtual urgent care visit cost is $49, and the health system accepts self-payment and insurance.
Ballad Health is also announcing a new service called “Quick Care,” which it says is designed to make accessing health care more convenient. The online service provides immediate access to a Ballad Health medical provider, according to the press release.
Patients can complete a self-guided questionnaire regarding their symptoms by navigating to the Quick Care section on the Ballad Health website or app.
A Ballad Health provider will review the questionnaire and provide feedback within 60 minutes.
Quick Care questionnaires are available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and on weekends from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m., with plans to expand to 24/7 coverage, according to the news release.
Ballad says Quick Care visits are ideal for patients 2 years and older with conditions such as sinus congestion, headaches, COVID-19 treatments and pinkeye. With no need for a camera, it’s the fastest way to receive a clinical-level treatment plan, according to the press release.
If a prescription is part of the recommended treatment plan, it will be sent to the patient’s preferred pharmacy. If the condition requires more in-depth conversation, a virtual or in-person visit will be recommended, and the Quick Care charge will be applied to that visit.
Quick Care visits cost $30, and insurance is not billed.
“We know how busy life can be and how difficult it can be to find the time to see a doctor. That’s why we’re excited to offer new services that allow you to access healthcare, using digital tools you’re already comfortable using. With our new services, you can take control of your healthcare with the convenience of having it all at your fingertips – available whenever and wherever you need it,” Hamilton said.
To learn more about the health system’s options and services, visit www.balladhealth.org or download the Ballad Health app.