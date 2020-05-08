A company providing a new medical records and billing system to Ballad Health is planning an operations center in the region, bringing up to 500 new jobs.
Ballad Health and Ensemble Health Partners announced Thursday in a media briefing that they have formed a partnership that will result in Ensemble locating a new regional service center someplace in Ballad’s service area of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
“We could place our newest regional operations service center anywhere, but we chose the Appalachian Highlands as a place we want to invest, grow and become part of the fabric of the community,” said Judson Ivy, Ensemble founder and chief executive officer.
“We could not have done this without the innovative leadership of Ballad Health,” he said. “They sold us on the region – from the culture and work ethic of the people here in Appalachia to the incredible access to quality education, low cost of living, and the infrastructure, we believe this is an incredible opportunity to become part of the growth story of this region.”
As part of the agreement, more than 1,000 current Ballad Health employees involved in billing and other non-medical duties will now be employed by Ensemble, health system and company officials said.
Ensemble works with hospital organizations in 36 states and has more than 5,000 employees, he said. The company provides assistance to health care organizations in handling non-medical functions such as insurance reimbursement, customer billing, scheduling and patient record management.
“It is important to make scheduling and billing experiences right for patients,” Ivy said, and the company is looking forward to its partnership with Ballad Health and locating in the region.
The company has not yet decided on a specific location for the center and is exploring both construction of a new facility as well as existing available buildings that could accommodate its needs, he said.
Ballad Health Chairman and CEO Alan Levine said Ensemble’s decision to locate in the region is important as an indication that Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia can compete with other areas of the country in recruiting new business and industry.
“They chose us,” he said. “It means we can do this as a region and that we need to tell our story.”
“This region is special,” Levine continued. “Ballad Health is its largest employer. … Ballad Health will not thrive without our region growing.”
With the strong work ethic, culture, infrastructure, educational institutions and affordable cost of living found in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, the Ballad Health official said he was confident this region can compete with any part of the country.
When asked the timing of the decision during a pandemic, Levine said it was not difficult to promote the region because of its response to the situation. For the most part, people have remained level headed during the pandemic, he continued, and businesses and organizations have stepped up to find solutions to issues and help each other rather than wait for state or federal government or agencies to solve issues.
Levine also announced Ballad Health is contributing $50,000 to the fund set up to provide grants to small businesses in the region to help them weather the coronavirus pandemic.
EMPLOYEE CHANGE
Ballad Health’s partnership with Ensemble is bringing a transition for 1,100 Ballad Health employees who are involved in billing and other non-medical functions. They are now members of the Ensemble’s team.
No loss of positions are expected, Levine said, as the employees will be performing the same functions they have for Ballad Health, but instead of their employers, the health system will be their client.
Prior to the merger that created Ballad Health, Wellmont Health System was looking to join a larger health corporation and Mountain States Health Alliance could have been expected to follow a similar path to address financial challenges, he said.
If that would have occurred, these 1,100 jobs would have been lost as those functions would have already been handled someplace else as part of the corporate structure, he said.
“As we developed a relations with Ensemble what they learned was that we have the people and the work ethic,” Levine continued. “Why should we see jobs disappear and go someplace else when we can bring jobs here.”
When Ballad Health officials learned that Ensemble was seeking a location for a new regional operations center, they began talking to company leaders about the advantages of this region, he said.
The 500 new jobs are expected to be added over a five-year period and will provide service to other hospitals and health systems across the country.
This is not the first time that Ballad Health has used a third party for a specific function, Levine said. The food service and environmental services within its facilities are provided by other companies.
“What we found out in working with partnerships with these vendors is that if a specific operation is all you do, you are expert at it,” he said. “We get better results because they are the experts.”
Facilities in the Ballad Health system have been using various Ensemble services since 2015, and a common medical record platform designed by the company, EPIC, will go into service across the Ballad Health system in June.
Describing it as the cutting edge in the technology for health care organizations, Levine said the new EPIC system will provide patients with unparalleled access to their medical information as well as their health care.
The new system provides a different approach that prioritizes patient satisfaction, enhanced engagement with insurance companies and expands the opportunity for value-based arrangements with private payers and government programs.
“EPIC will transform the relationship between patients and their healthcare providers as well as with Ballad Health,” Levine said.
With the new system, patients will have immediate access to their health data and have the ability to make real-time appointments with a physician with a push of a button on their smart phone, for example, he said.