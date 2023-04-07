Ballad Health Medical Associates will be hosting a recruitment event to fill several full-time clinical and non-clinical positions across the Appalachian Highlands, according to a news release.
From noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Ballad Health Medical Associates leaders will be on hand at MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center, 1901 Meadowview Parkway, Kingsport, to match hopeful job seekers to open roles within the organization. The event seeks to fill specific openings for licensed practical nurses, medical assistants, patient service representatives, radiologic technicians and phlebotomists, but applicants will be considered for all open jobs.
During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to meet with hiring managers, learn more about available positions and potentially receive a job offer on the spot.
“Ballad Health Medical Associates is growing, and we’re expanding our team to better meet the needs of our community,” Dr. Mark Patterson, president of Ballad Health Medical Associates said. “Our teams are already providing top-notch care across the Appalachian Highlands, and we’re looking for passionate, talented individuals to bring that level of care to even more patients in our region.”
A press release from Ballad elaborates on what the health system could offer to employees.
"Ballad Health offers competitive pay and benefits along with opportunities for professional growth and development. The Ballad Health benefits package includes medical, dental and vision insurance, prescription drug coverage, short-term and long-term disability, a health savings account, a retirement plan, counseling and a flexible spending account," the release says. "Additionally, Ballad Health employees enjoy voluntary benefits such as critical illness, accident, disability and pet insurance plans in addition to group discounts at many local, regional and national retailers."
“Quality healthcare only exists in the hands of a quality team, and we’re lucky enough to be in a region full of compassionate, talented people who are well-equipped to serve our community with the quality healthcare they deserve,” Patterson said. “From direct care to admissions and patient experience, every person on our team is a vital piece of the healthcare we provide.”
Positions are available at Ballad Health Medical Associates practices across the Ballad Health footprint, with positions open in Kingsport, Johnson City and Bristol as well as Southwest Virginia.
Interested candidates should come prepared to the event with a resume and any relevant certifications or licenses. Those who are unable to attend the event but are interested in applying for available positions can browse and apply for open positions at balladhealth.org/bhmahiringevent.