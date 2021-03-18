Ballad Health released a "Report to Our Communities" Wednesday detailing its efforts in the past three years toward fulfilling its mission to further healthcare in the region.
The new report provides information about Ballad Health, its mission and steps it has taken in the three years since its creation to further the public benefit, according to a release from the health system.
“Against the backdrop of massive closures of rural hospitals throughout the nation, creating a crisis of access to healthcare in rural communities, Ballad Health was created to preserve and enhance access to needed healthcare in our rural region, reduce the growth in the cost of healthcare and focus on improving the trajectory of health and well-being throughout the Appalachian Highlands,” said Ballad Health Chairman and CEO Alan Levine.
"The evidence shows Ballad Health has reduced the cost of healthcare by hundreds of millions of dollars annually, maintained and improved access to healthcare in rural communities and recruited 287 new providers to the region since 2018, including 136 doctors – six of whom are highly-specialized pediatric physicians – and 151 advanced practice providers," Levine said. "We’ve also begun investing in services that will enhance the well-being of our most vulnerable citizens – all while upholding our fiduciary responsibilities to our bondholders."
“We hope this Report to Our Communities is informative, as it attempts to detail the work being done to create a sustainable rural health delivery model while setting high standards for environmental, social and governance responsibilities," Levine continued.
Included in the report is the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which led to a material impact on patient volumes, according to a release from Ballad Health about the report.
The health system had a 22.6% decline in acute discharges, a 29.3% decline in surgeries performed in hospital settings, a 26.9% decrease in inpatient surgeries, a 30.6% decrease in outpatient surgeries and a 34.7% decrease in emergency department visits.
As recently outlined by the independent monitor established through the Southwest Virginia Health Authority, the presence of Ballad Health in the region has likely prevented the closure of hospitals, the release stated. The monitor also cited the likely reduction of approximately $200 million in health care costs through Ballad Health’s efforts to enhance value-based care models – efforts that have been cited by Harvard University and UnitedHealthcare as national examples.
Additionally, Fitch Ratings recently affirmed Ballad Health's “A” rating with a “stable” outlook, despite the financial impact of the pandemic, citing the health system’s strong cash management and “sound” liquidity, while at the same time making a nearly $200 million investment into a common technology platform conversion, the release stated.
“This inaugural report summarizes three years of work,” Levine added. “Going forward, the region can expect an annual update to this report, so we can keep our stakeholders informed with facts about how their healthcare system is performing.”
The full report and detailed information is available at www.balladhealth.org/cbr.