Ballad Health announced this week that it has made significant progress toward its goals related to patient safety and quality care.
Improvement has been made in 13 of 17 targeted quality measures when compared to the baseline period prior to the merger that created the health system, according to a release from Ballad Health. The quality measures were internally created.
Reporting about the measures that Ballad Health is taking to improve patient care is a requirement in its certificate of public advantage (COPA) agreement with the state of Tennessee. The COPA is the document governing the merger of Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health Systems and the creation of Ballad Health for its facilities in Tennessee. The data is also collected by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and posted publicly on the Hospital Compare site.
“The ultimate goal is, and should be, zero-harm,” said Ballad Health Chairman and CEO Alan Levine. “The performance we are now reporting is not only the best we’ve seen since the approval of the merger creating Ballad Health, but in many cases, it is among the best in the nation. Our affiliated and partner physicians, in collaboration with our team members, are intensely focused on being among the best health systems, and it starts with ensuring patient safety and a determination to be among the best.”
The targeted quality measures reflect the occurrence of a variety of postoperative infections and sepsis, incidents of hemorrhaging or respiratory failure following an operation, falls within the hospital resulting in hip fractures, occurrences of blood clots related to surgery, failures of surgical wounds to properly heal and cases of Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) during hospitalization. The measures are compared with a baseline of corresponding measurements for the two health systems prior to the merger in February 2018.
While Ballad Health cautions about the use of data at any particular time because of how quality measures can vary from month to month, there are positive trends emerging from the latest quality report, the release stated. These include:
- Occurrences of Clostridioides difficile (C. Diff), a bacteria that can cause life threatening diarrhea and can result from taking antibiotics, decreased by 44% compared to the baseline;
Catheter-associated urinary tract infections
- decreased by 41% compared to last fiscal year;
- Incidents of MRSA were down by 45% compared to last fiscal year;
- The iatrogenic pneumothorax rate, an introduction of gas in the pleural space in the lungs as the result of a procedure such as pulmonary needle biopsy or central intravenous line, decreased by 66% compared to the baseline;
- The in-hospital fall with hip fracture rate decreased by 50% compared to the baseline
- Postoperative acute kidney injuries decreased by 50% compared to the baseline.
- The rate of surgical incisions reopening in the healing process decreased by 28% compared to the baseline.
- Use of a bundle of medical practices designed to improve outcomes for patients with sepsis increased to an all-time high of more than 64%, placing Ballad Health among the top performers in the nation in this domain.
CLINICAL COUNCIL
Since the merger was finalized, Ballad Health has prioritized qualitative improvements in care, led by a Clinical Council comprised of dozens of physicians throughout the Appalachian Highlands, the release stated. The Clinical Council’s formation was included in the COPA.
The Clinical Council, led by Ballad Health Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Amit Vashist, has declared a zero-harm, top ranked performance as its goal for Ballad Health.
In partnership with other stakeholders including infection prevention experts and nursing leaders, the Clinical Council implemented a series of “30 in 90” initiatives aimed at reducing various hospital-acquired infections by 30% in 90 days. Many of those initiatives, such as one for Clostridiodes difficile, were successful.
National best practices were sought for creating the safest environment for patients and team members. One result is a mandatory policy instituting tiered safety huddles in each hospital and throughout the system, the release stated. These tiered safety huddles are overseen by Vashist.
The safety huddles are designed to ensure each frontline medical provider has the opportunity to begin each morning shift with a focus on improving clinical quality, discussing with peers and leadership opportunities to improve safety.
Issues identified in these safety discussions are then elevated to hospital leadership, where solutions are sought. If further support is needed, the issues are further elevated to the regional market level and then, if necessary, to the Ballad Health corporate leadership at the highest level.
Vashist credits the efforts and collaboration among Ballad Health’s infection prevention team, nursing team, quality department and the Clinical Council for the improved quality measures. He also credits the multitiered safety huddles with bringing about a “culture of real-time awareness and mindfulness” of issues pertaining to quality and safety.
“Patient and team member safety is not something we just talk about,” he said. “It is everyone’s priority, from the chair of our board to our frontline caregivers. We have to be willing to expose opportunities to create better care and safety, and we all have to be willing to be accountable for creating a high-quality environment. And this is the culture we see within Ballad Health.”