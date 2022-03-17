Ballad Health will donate medical supplies to Ukraine as a form of support to the nation.
Ukraine is experiencing a growing humanitarian crisis as Ukrainian civilians attempt to survive escalating attacks on civilian targets by Russian invaders.
According to an Associated Press report from the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, Russian airstrikes and shells have hit Mariupol’s maternity hospital, a fire department, homes, a church, and a field outside a school. On Wednesday, Russian forces destroyed a theater in Mariupol where hundreds of people were sheltering, the associated press reported.
According to the report, more than 2,500 Ukrainian civilians, including children and pregnant mothers, have been killed by Russian attacks in Mariupol alone.
A statement from Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine voicing support for Ukraine was posted on Ballad Health’s Facebook page on Tuesday.
The bombing of Mariupol’s maternity hospital particularly moved Levine.
“The images we see of hospitals for women and children being bombed, the knowledge that sick children – some with cancer and other life-threatening illness – can’t receive basic health care and comfort care, the fact that badly needed doctors and nurses are being killed, and the sight of families and the elderly fleeing their homes as they are shot and bombed is too much to watch without taking some action,” Levine said in the statement.
He went on to say that Ballad was going to do what it could to donate medical supplies to the Ukrainian people.
“While our national and international leaders attempt to deal with the humanitarian crisis, Ballad Health is moved by the many acts of kindness we have seen from volunteers and other organizations who are doing what they can to help these people, particularly children,” Levine said. “We are pleased to join the efforts of other health care systems and providers who feel similarly, and will donate medical supplies and medicine which we hope will get quickly to the front lines where they are needed.”
Levine ended the statement by encouraging individuals to donate to organizations to help the people of Ukraine.
“We certainly encourage anyone who feels similarly to donate to the Red Cross, Samaritan’s Purse or any organization they feel confident will get their resources to where they will do the most good,” Levine said.