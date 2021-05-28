JOHNSON CITY — Ballad Health plans a a special one-day event that will enable job seekers to apply, interview and be hired, all from their vehicles, according to a news release.
To fill open positions at Johnson City Medical Center, Niswonger Children’s Hospital and Woodridge Hospital, Ballad Health will hold a drive-thru job fair 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Johnson City Medical Center parking lot off State of Franklin Road near the Ronald McDonald House.
Key jobs being sought at the event include medical lab technicians and medical technologists; pharmacy technicians; RN nurse manager; sterile processing technicians; and registered nurses for day and night shifts.
“The past year has really put into light how critical our frontline caregivers are, and our team members continue to go above and beyond their job descriptions to provide top-notch, compassionate health care,” said Morgan May, chief nursing officer for Johnson City Medical Center. “It’s been a very long year for our clinical staff, and adding more compassionate health care professionals to the team will boost their work-life balances, as well as the quality of health care we provide patients in our communities.
“We are really looking forward to adding some new faces to our teams to provide the best care possible.” Interested applicants should bring their resumes and prepare for an interview on the spot. While the event is focused on filling clinical positions, applicants will be considered for all positions across the three facilities. Both full and part-time positions are available. Masks are also required.
Clinical team members in Ballad Health’s acute care facilities can also take advantage of flexible shifts, which include partial shifts of four, six or eight hours. Positions eligible for flexible schedules include all clinical roles, including registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, nursing assistants/CNAs and behavioral health technicians. The schedules are also available for students working through health care degrees, which allows them to gain experience while retaining time for their studies.
“We know we have more health care heroes in the Appalachian Highlands, so this event is a good way for us to make it convenient and safe for applicants to come out and maybe even get a job offer in the same day,” May said.
The health system is also offering sign-on bonuses for certain nursing positions at Ballad Health’s four largest hospitals – Bristol Regional Medical Center, Holston Valley Medical Center, Johnson City Medical Center and Johnston Memorial Hospital. To be eligible for a bonus, applicants must be new hires who haven’t been employed by Ballad Health in the last six months. The bonus comes with a 30-month commitment agreement with Ballad Health.
Ballad Heath offers competitive pay and benefits, according to the news release.
“We encourage anyone who is passionate about serving their communities to come out, apply and interview,” May said. “We’re building a legacy of superior health care in the Appalachian Highlands, and we can’t wait to build on it and foster even better health for our community members.”
All open jobs and additional information about employment at Ballad Health are available at www.balladhealth.org/careers.