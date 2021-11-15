JOHNSON CITY — Ballad Health is hosting a two-day event that will enable job seekers to apply, interview and receive job offers for new roles with Ballad Health Medical Associates and Marsh Regional Blood Center – all on the spot, according to a news release.
The hiring event will be held 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday at 1905 American Way in Kingsport and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday at the Holiday Inn, 101 W. Springbrook Drive, in Johnson City.
Ballad Health is seeking candidates for all open nursing and clinical support positions. Key jobs being sought at the event include physician practice registered nurses; physician practice licensed practical nurses; medical assistants; certified/registered medical assistants; phlebotomists/donor techs; donor mobile driver/screener; component prep technicians; patient service representative; radiologic techs; medical technologists; and schedulers.
“Ballad Health has been in existence for less than four years, and in that time, we’ve been blessed to continue growing to meet the needs of our community,” said Dr. Mark Patterson, president of Ballad Health Medical Associates. “But with that comes a significant opportunity to augment our roster of team members, and we’re really looking forward to adding new faces to our teams so we can continue providing the best care and service possible.”
Interested applicants should bring their resumes and prepare for an interview on the spot. While the event is focused on filling clinical positions, applicants will be considered for all open jobs. Both full- and part-time positions are available. Masks are also required.
“The last year and a half have brought newfound recognition and celebration of health care heroes in every corner of our organization,” said Steffanie Sukel, director of Marsh Regional Blood Center. “We know there are more people out in the Appalachian Highlands who have the same potential to impact and help change lives, so this hiring event is a great way for us to make it convenient for applicants.”
Ballad Heath offers competitive pay and benefits to support its team members as they serve the Appalachian Highlands. The Ballad Health benefits package includes medical, dental and vision insurance, prescription drug coverage, short-term and long-term disability, a health savings account, a retirement plan, counseling and a flexible spending account.
Every Ballad Health inpatient facility, outpatient center, service line and physician group has job openings. Full-time, part-time and flexible work opportunities are also available, and positions that are eligible for flexible schedules include all clinical roles, such as registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, nursing assistants/CNAs and behavioral health technicians. The schedules are also available for students working through health care degrees, which allows them to gain experience while retaining time for their studies.
Additionally, Ballad Health team members enjoy voluntary benefits such as critical illness, accident, disability and pet insurance plans in addition to group discounts at many local, regional and national retailers.
The health system is also offering sign-on bonuses for certain nursing positions at Ballad Health’s four largest hospitals – Bristol Regional Medical Center, Holston Valley Medical Center, Johnson City Medical Center and Johnston Memorial Hospital. To be eligible for a bonus, applicants must be new hires who haven’t been employed by Ballad Health in the last six months. The bonus comes with a 30-month commitment agreement with Ballad Health.
All open jobs and additional information about employment at Ballad Health are available at www.balladhealth.org/careers.