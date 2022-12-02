Kids with mobility issues are getting a new way to play at Ballad Health physical and occupational therapy clinics in the region, including at the Greeneville Community Hospital campus.
Through a grant, the Ballad Health Niswonger Children’s Network is providing funding to AdaptoPlay, a nonprofit, volunteer organization committed to creating inclusive and independent play for all children by innovating mobility, increasing sociability and fostering community collaboration, to supply 18 regional physical and occupational therapy clinics throughout the Appalachian Highlands with a toy, car or game for any child who needs one.
Through the Ballad Health Niswonger Children’s Network grant, AdaptoPlay will be able to expand its operations to create and modify toys for more than 1,000 children in Ballad Health’s service area.
AdaptoPlay serves children up to age 17 who have been diagnosed with physical disabilities, such as a spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, stroke, cerebral palsy, amputations, muscular dystrophy, neuromuscular diseases, hearing and vision impairments or ambulation diagnoses.
AdaptoPlay will be delivering modified battery-powered cars to each Ballad Health physical and occupational therapy clinic, and the organization kicked off those deliveries this week in Greeneville.
Kids can try the toys out at Ballad clinics and their families can ask for referrals to have a personal toy given to them for use at home.
Parker and Tanner Barrett and Lincoln Harris, kids at the Ballad occupational and physical therapy clinic in Greeneville, got to test drive the battery cars that had been specially modified to fit their needs.
The kids zipped around the clinic using a large button on the steering wheel to propel the vehicle, a modification made by AdaptoPlay’s Kyle Kramer and his Maker Team.
“Every kid is unique, so adapting toys for them is different every time, too,” Kramer said. “Common toys, like Power Wheels, can be reworked for children with disabilities by adapting joysticks, adding buttons behind the head, to promote mobility.”
Kramer’s Maker Team takes donated toys, such as children’s power vehicles, Bumbo seats and bubble machines, and makes necessary adjustments so children with mobility impairments can operate them. Project EARTH, which is part of East Tennessee State University’s College of Public Health, also partners with AdaptoPlay to creatively adapt cars, toys and games for children who have mobility differences.
Kramer said he and his team spend about five or six hours each week working on modifying toys.
AdaptoPlay has a toy drop-off at ETSU’s Valleybrook Campus, 122 Pickens Road, Kingsport, which also serves as a workshop for the Maker Team to adapt toys. The team works with teachers, therapists and engineers to custom-fit the toys, working with referrals from regional clinics that specialize in pediatric disability patients to ensure every child who needs a referral for an AdaptoPlay toy is able to receive one.
Technical needs and equipment are purchased through monetary donations, such as the funds provided by the Ballad Health Niswonger Children’s Network and gifts from community members.
“This is for kids of all abilities, helping them move and groove and do what other kids are able to do every day,” Suzanne Wilhoit said.
Wilhoit is an occupational therapist with Ballad Health in Greeneville who also serves as a board member and volunteer with AdaptoPlay. She has been an equipment therapist for 20 years.
“Children learn and grow by playing, but play can be hard if toys aren’t adapted or modified for children’s independence. Activities and toys that seem simple for most people, especially adults, aren’t necessarily easy for some kids,” Wilhoit said.
Wilhoit said that mobility and movement is important to children’s development, and that the AdaptoPlay toys assist in that.
“Kids tend to develop faster if they have more mobility and can move and groove like they need to,” Wilhoit said.
For Wilhoit, seeing the look on kids’ faces when they get the adapted toys makes all the hard work worth it.
“When the cars are given out the kids just light up,” Wilhoit said.
Brittani Hirschy, an occupational therapist at the clinic who has worked in Greeneville for 16 years and with children for 10 years, said the modified toys helped kids feel included.
“It’s the inclusion and that they aren’t left out or left behind. It’s different, not less,” Hirschy said.
Over the years, Hirschy has seen access to opportunities, such as Adaptoplay, for kids with special physical needs increase.
“The opportunities have definitely grown. We are very fortunate to have this program here,” Hirschy said. “There is more available now, more access and more programs.”
She said that she has seen firsthand at the clinic the adapted toys make a difference to the kids who need them and their families.
“We definitely get to see the benefits for our families and kids here,” Hirschy said.
In addition to toy donations, AdaptoPlay relies on volunteer support and monetary donations. Visit www.adaptoplay.org to learn more about the organization.