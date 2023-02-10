Multiple national organizations, including U.S. News, Quantros Inc.’s CareChex awards, the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association have recently given Ballad Hospitals recognition for quality care, according to a press release from the health system.
“From trauma care to high-level neurosurgery and orthopedics, to overall high-quality medical care and patient safety, Ballad Health hospitals are among the nation’s elite, according to independent, objective rankings published by these organizations,” the press release says.
“Everyone at Ballad Health, from our board of directors to our team members and physician partners, is committed to providing high-quality, evidence-based care designed for the needs of our region,” Ballad Health Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alan Levine said. “It is inspiring to see independent validation of the hard work done each day to honor the people we serve by providing the best possible care. Despite the national labor shortages, and all the challenges for hospitals, our clinical teams have never lost their focus.”
Examples of the multiple recognitions and rankings from the press release are listed below.
For overall hospital care:
- Quantros named Johnson City Medical Center in the top 10% of hospitals in the nation for patient safety in overall medical care in its 2023 CareChex awards.
- Holston Valley Medical Center was named by U.S. News’ annual “Best Hospital” study as the ninth-ranked hospital in the state of Tennessee.
- Quantros named Norton Community Hospital in the top 10% of hospitals in the nation for medical excellence in women’s health in its 2023 CareChex awards.
For trauma care:
- Quantros named Johnson City Medical Center in the top 10% of hospitals in the nation for patient safety in trauma care in its 2023 CareChex awards.
For hip fracture care:
- Quantros named Johnson City Medical Center among the top 100 hospitals in the nation for medical excellence in hip fracture care in its 2023 CareChex awards.
- Johnson City Medical Center was also recognized in the top 10% of hospitals in the nation for patient safety in hip fracture care.
- U.S. News recognized Smyth County Community Hospital as “high-performing” in care for hip fracture patients, with a special notation for providing an excellent patient experience.
For spinal fusion procedures:
- Quantros named Bristol Regional Medical Center in the top 10% of hospitals in the nation for patient safety and medical excellence in spinal fusion in its 2023 CareChex awards.
For knee replacement procedures:
- U.S. News recognized Holston Valley and Johnson City Medical Center as “high-performing,” where both exhibited excellent prevention of prolonged hospitalizations post-procedure.
For cardiovascular care:
- Bristol Regional received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain–MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2022. The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients.
- Holston Valley received the American Heart Association’s (AHA) GoldPlus Get With The Guidelines — Stroke quality achievement award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.
For heart attack care and treatment:
- U.S. News recognized Bristol Regional, Holston Valley and Johnson City Medical Center with “high-performing” distinctions. Bristol Regional and Holston Valley were further recognized for their excellent rate of discharging patients directly home, and Johnson City Medical Center was noted for the excellent survival rate of its heart attack patients.
- Quantros named Johnston Memorial Hospital and Lonesome Pine Hospital in the top 10% of hospitals in the nation for medical excellence in heart attack treatment its 2023 CareChex awards.
- Quantros named Johnson City Medical Center in the top 10% of hospitals in the nation for patient safety in heart attack treatment in its 2023 CareChex awards.
For heart failure care and treatment:
- U.S. News recognized Bristol Regional, Holston Valley, Johnson City Medical Center and Johnston Memorial with “high-performing” distinctions. Bristol Regional was recognized for having an excellent survival rate of heart failure patients, while the hospital joins Holston Valley and Johnston Memorial in having an excellent rate of discharging patients directly home.
- Quantros named Johnson City Medical Center in the top 10% of hospitals in the state for patient safety in heart failure treatment in its 2023 CareChex awards.
For interventional carotid care:
- Quantros named Holston Valley in the top 100 hospitals in the nation for medical excellence in interventional carotid care in its 2023 CareChex awards.
For stroke care:
- U.S. News recognized Bristol Regional, Holston Valley and Johnson City Medical Center with “high-performing” marks for their care of stroke patients, with all three receiving distinction for an excellent rate of discharging patients directly home.
- Quantros named Johnson City Medical Center in the top 10% of hospitals in the nation for patient safety in stroke care in its 2023 CareChex awards.
For transcatheter aortic valve replacements:
- U.S. News recognized Holston Valley as “high-performing,” with excellent rates of discharging patients directly home and preventing readmission.
For neurological care:
- Quantros named Bristol Regional as the No. 1 hospital in Tennessee and among the top 100 hospitals in the nation for medical excellence in neurological care in its 2023 CareChex awards. Bristol Regional was also recognized in the top 10% of hospitals in the nation for patient safety in neurological care.
For surgical care:
- Quantros named Indian Path in the top 10% of hospitals in the nation for patient safety in overall surgical care in its 2023 CareChex awards.
- Quantros named Indian Path in the top 10% of hospitals in the state of Tennessee for medical excellence in general surgery in its 2023 CareChex awards.
- Quantros named Holston Valley and Indian Path in the top 10% of hospitals in the state of Tennessee for patient safety in general surgery in its 2023 CareChex awards.
For colon cancer surgery:
- U.S. News recognized Bristol Regional and Holston Valley as “high-performing.”
For gallbladder removal:
- Quantros named Bristol Regional in the top 100 hospitals in the nation for patient safety in gallbladder removal in its 2023 CareChex awards.
- Quantros named Holston Valley and Sycamore Shoals Hospital in the top 10% of hospitals in the nation, and Johnson City Medical Center in the top 10% of hospitals in the state, for medical excellence in gallbladder removal in its 2023 CareChex awards.
For major neurological surgery:
- Quantros named Johnson City Medical Center in the top 10% of hospitals in the state for patient safety in major neurological surgery in its 2023 CareChex awards.
For spinal surgery:
- Quantros named Bristol Regional in the top 100 hospitals in the nation for medical excellence in spinal surgery in its 2023 CareChex awards. Bristol Regional was also named in the top 10% of hospitals in the nation for patient safety in spinal surgery.
For major bowel procedures:
- Quantros named Smyth County Community Hospital in the top 10% of hospitals in the nation for medical excellence in major bowel procedures in its 2023 CareChex awards.
For pneumonia care:
- Quantros named Bristol Regional in the top 10% of hospitals in the nation for patient safety in pneumonia care in its 2023 CareChex awards.
- U.S. News recognized Indian Path, Johnston Memorial and Norton Community as “high-performing” in pneumonia care, with all three being recognized for an excellent rate of discharging patients directly home.
For pulmonary care:
- Quantros named Bristol Regional in the top 10% of hospitals in the nation for patient safety in pulmonary care in its 2023 CareChex awards.
For chronic obstructive pulmonary disease:
- U.S. News recognized Bristol Regional, Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Holston Valley and Johnson City Medical Center as “high-performing” for pulmonary disease care.
For gastrointestinal care:
- Quantros named Indian Path in the top 10% of hospitals in the nation for patient safety in gastrointestinal care in its 2023 CareChex awards.
- Quantros named Bristol Regional in the top 10% of hospitals in the nation for patient safety in gastrointestinal hemorrhage in its 2023 CareChex awards.
- Quantros named Hawkins County in the top 10% of hospitals in the state for medical excellence in gastrointestinal care in its 2023 CareChex awards.
- Quantros named Sycamore Shoals in the top 10% of hospitals in the state for medical excellence in gastrointestinal hemorrhage in its 2023 CareChex awards.
For kidney failure:
- U.S. News recognized Bristol Regional, Holston Valley and Johnston Memorial as “high-performing” in care for kidney failure patients. Bristol Regional and Johnston Memorial were recognized for an excellent rate of giving patients time at home, with no time or minimal time spent in a hospital, emergency department or nursing home.
For sepsis care:
- Quantros named Lonesome Pine and Smyth County Community in the top 10% of hospitals in the nation for medical excellence in sepsis care in its 2023 CareChex awards.
- Quantros named Greeneville Community Hospital in the top 10% of hospitals in the state for medical excellence in sepsis care in its 2023 CareChex awards.
“These results are part of our journey to be a high-value, highly-reliable healthcare delivery system for our friends and family in this region,” Dr. Clay Runnels, Ballad Health’s chief physician executive said. “While we are proud of these results, we continue to strive to be even better as we work alongside the physicians in our region.”