Ballad is inviting those in East Tennessee to spread the love to Niswonger Children’s Hospital patients by sending them Valentine’s Day cards.
“This program has brought so much joy to our patients in the past, and we can’t wait to shower them with love again this year,” Chris Jett, CEO of the Ballad Health Niswonger Children’s Network said. “Nobody wants to spend a holiday in the hospital, but our community members always pitch in to bring as much joy as they can to our patients, and it’s heartwarming to see.”
Cards can be filled out for free, and only first names will be included on the card. Due to the volume of submissions, individual requests cannot be accommodated, according to information provided by Ballad on Friday afternoon.
Valentine’s cards that are filled out by community members will be distributed to all patients in the children’s hospital. Valentines must be filled out and submitted by noon on Sunday.
“It might seem like a simple gesture, but things like Valentine’s cards can really brighten a child’s day, especially during a scary time like a hospital stay,” Jett said. “Big or small, we love to see support from our community.”
Community members will have the extra option to support Niswonger Children’s Hospital during the annual Niswonger Children’s Network Radiothon, scheduled for March 2-3 this year. For more than a decade, the Radiothon has raised millions of dollars to support the region’s only children’s hospital, contributing to several projects and programs aimed at improving the health for every child in the Appalachian Highlands, according to Ballad Health.
Last year, Ballad Health Foundation embarked on a $30 million campaign to help fund a building expansion of Niswonger Children’s Hospital, complete with the addition of new pediatric specialists and a state-of-the-art NICU. Funds raised during the 2023 Radiothon will continue to support the Hope Rising campaign to build the addition, along with other capital projects.