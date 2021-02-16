Eric Carroll has been named the new chief executive officer for Greeneville Community Hospital.
Ballad Health on Tuesday announced the appointment of Carroll to this new position. He had been serving as assistant vice president and administrator of Unicoi County Hospital.
Carroll begins his new role on April 1, according to a release from Ballad Health.
He succeeds Tammy Albright, the hospital’s former president, who is now leading Ballad Health Behavioral Health Services. The health system recently announced the establishment of Strong Futures, a residential and outpatient holistic care program for pregnant women and mothers from the region who suffer from addiction that is under the auspices of Behavioral Health Services and will initially be based at the former Takoma Regional Hospital facility.
“Eric has a breadth of experience that has prepared him for this role,” said Stan Hickson, president of Ballad Health’s Southwest Market, which includes Greeneville Community Hospital. “He has proven experience inspiring teams and investing in the community he serves, which will be a benefit to our Greene County patients and team members as we continue to forge a new path forward for Greeneville Community Hospital.
“Crucially, Eric will lead new growth opportunities for this community’s health care, so everyone in Greene County and beyond will have access to the high-quality health care they deserve,” Hickson continued.
A trained radiology technologist and native of Lee County, Virginia, Carroll has steadily gained experience in leadership roles, taking on jobs of increasing responsibility in Florida and the Appalachian Highlands until joining Ballad Health in 2015.
Carroll led Unicoi County Hospital through its development, construction and initial years of service in their replacement hospital, which he helped open in 2018.
“Twenty-two years ago, I first walked through the doors of what was then Laughlin Memorial Hospital as a radiology student,” Carroll said. “It gave me chills to come back to this hospital for my CEO interview – it was a very full-circle moment."
“Everything in my career has led to this new role, and I’m honored and excited to begin my work in Greene County," he continued. "This is an excellent opportunity to make an impact in the community, and I can’t wait to get started.”
During his time at Unicoi County Hospital, Carroll engaged in numerous community efforts, including a role as president and chairman of the board of the Unicoi County Chamber of Commerce and board positions with CASA of Northeast Tennessee, Monroe Foundation and Unicoi County Little League.
“I have a deep passion for community, particularly in business, economic development and children’s causes,” Carroll said. “Being so involved in the Unicoi County community was one of my greatest points of pride, and I look forward to doing the same in Greene County.
“One of Ballad Health’s central tenets is that we’re more than a health system – we’re committed to improving life, in all directions, for everyone in the Appalachian Highlands. That’s the promise and goal I want to bring to Greene County, and I’m ready to work to make it happen.”
A search for a replacement for Carroll at the Unicoi County facility is underway, according to the release.