Ballad Health announced that several employees have been selected for leadership roles across the system.
Morgan May has been named chief nursing officer of the Ballad Health Southern Region, which includes Greene County.
Bobbie Murphy has been named chief nursing officer of the Ballad Health Northern Region.
According to a press release from Ballad Health, as an additional investment in nursing growth and retention, Ballad Health has tapped the two nursing leaders to take on additional responsibility in mentoring and leading the nursing programs throughout Ballad Health.
May currently serves as chief nursing officer of Johnson City Medical Center and brings more than a decade of experience to her new role. She began her nurse management career at Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton before accepting a management role at Johnson City Medical Center. As she advanced in her career, May earned her doctorate in nursing practice from East Tennessee State University and also a Master of Business Administration from Milligan University.
May has experience teaching as adjunct faculty at East Tennessee State University’s School of Nursing and remains active in nursing advancement in the community.
“I am honored to have been chosen as the chief nursing officer of Ballad Health’s Southern Region. It is one of the most exciting times to be part of a journey that will change the landscape of care delivery in the Appalachian Highlands,” May said. “I look forward to driving innovation in nursing care delivery, furthering partnerships with our academic colleagues in advancing the nursing profession and supporting a culture of safety in all we do.”
Ballad Health's chief nursing executive, Dr. Lisa Smithgall, lauded the new appointees.
“Bobbie (Murphy) and Morgan (May) have been incredible contributors to the nursing profession and are passionate about the people who choose to go into nursing as a calling,” Smithgall said. “They will be terrific mentors and leaders for our nursing professionals, particularly those who aspire to advance their careers into leadership roles. I could not think of two better people to serve as mentors throughout our system.”
Other executives were chosen for leadership roles as well, according to the release.
Rebecca Beck has been named chief executive officer of Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital. Dwight Owens will continue as administrator and chief operating officer of Indian Path. Beck replaces Lindy White, who departed the health system for a national healthcare post.
John Jeter has been named chief executive officer of Bristol Regional Medical Center and will continue in his role as chief executive officer of Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Virginia. Bryan Mullins will serve as administrator and chief operating officer of Johnston Memorial, and Chris Miller will serve as administrator and chief operating officer of Bristol Regional.
Dr. Chad Couch has been named president of the Ballad Health Northern Region, overseeing all operations in Virginia and Sullivan County, Tennessee. Lisa Carter will continue serving as the president of the Ballad Health Southern Region, overseeing all operations in Tennessee, except for Sullivan County.
These changes will be effective Sunday.