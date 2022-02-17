Ballad Health was forced to put 63 employees, including 45 clinical workers, on leave as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services COVID-19 vaccination mandate went into affect for the system on Feb. 11.
According to Ballad Chief Executive Officer Alan Levine, on Jan. 27 the health system still had more than 1,000 employees who were not vaccinated and had not requested an exemption.
“We went meticulously to team members each day to talk to them and educate them about the vaccine, and I’m grateful to see the people that came in the last couple weeks to get vaccinated,” Levine said during a press conference Wednesday. “I’m very happy that it is only 63 team members versus where we were. With over 1,000, we were talking disaster if those people had to be put on leave. Sixty-three can be managed.”
The 63 employees will be on unpaid leave and without benefits for 90 days.
“During this period, these team members may choose to be vaccinated and return to work. Or, they may choose to request termination or voluntarily resign with eligibility for rehire if they become vaccinated in accordance with the regulation. After 90 days, if there is no activity, the team member’s employment will be terminated involuntarily in accordance with policy,” Levine said in a message to employees on Wednesday.
If employees are terminated by Ballad after the 90 days rather than resigning, they will not be eligible to be rehired. Ballad policy prohibits employees who are terminated for policy violations from being rehired, according to Levine.
Ballad Health, which has hovered around a 65% vaccination rate among employees throughout the past few months, has been forced to reach a 100% vaccination compliance by the CMS mandate.
The health system was liberal in its approval of medical and religious vaccine exemptions, according to system officials. Out of about 1,700 exemption applications, Ballad denied fewer than five, Levine said.
An additional 250 Ballad employees have a vaccine deadline deferral due to testing positive for COVID-19 or being treated with monoclonal antibodies within 90 days of the vaccine deadline. Those employees will having rolling vaccine deadlines that could go on for months based on when each individual was infected with COVID-19, according to Levine.
“Ballad Health has approved 1,700 medical or religious exemptions, and of our total of more than 13,800 team members, 63 team members have chosen not to vaccinate by the deadline or request a religious or medical exemption. Approximately 45 of these team members are direct clinical or clinical support. This means, when removing those who are exempt, deferred or who chose not to vaccinate, our total vaccination rate is approximately 86%. This is an impressive result. When including those who have religious or medical exemptions or deferrals, we will be at 100% compliance,” Levine told employees in Wednesday’s message. “Approximately 450 team members fall in the category of having gotten the first shot, but still need to get the second shot by the deadline, which is 5 p.m. on March 11.”