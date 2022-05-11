A $25 million, three-year grant awarded by the Tennessee Department of Human Services will enable Ballad Health's STRONG Accountable Care Community to commence a new, community-focused program that will help 1,000 low-income Northeast Tennessee families increase economic mobility, self-sufficiency and well-being, according to a press release from the health system.
STRONG stands for "Striving Toward Resilience and Opportunity for the Next Generation."
With the grant comes the launch of STRONG Families Northeast Tennessee, a pilot program to be managed by the STRONG Accountable Care Community that will use a multi-pronged approach. The 1,000 days-1,000 families program represents one of the largest-scale regional efforts to target and combat poverty in the Appalachian Highlands.
“Poor health, low education attainment and low incomes are intertwined, and to improve on one, we need to work on all three,” said Anthony Keck, executive vice president of system transformation and chief population health officer at Ballad Health. "Organizations throughout the region have been working for years to affect lasting change, but this grant is one of the first opportunities to launch such a concentrated effort on a large scale to improve the health and well-being of thousands of people in Northeast Tennessee. We expect the learnings from this effort can then be expanded to an even larger group in the future.”
“The STRONG Accountable Care Community is proud to lead efforts to reduce poverty, and we’re especially proud to launch this program that will change thousands of lives in our communities,” said Mark Cruise, director of the STRONG Accountable Care Community. “Initiatives like STRONG Families are why we exist as a community collective, and the effects of helping these families will be felt for years to come and are going to stretch far beyond the individual households that are served.”
With the STRONG Accountable Care Community implementing the program in partnership with several of its member organizations, participating families will have access to a wide range of services and resources to put them on the path to success.
Through the initiative, 1,000 families – including an estimated 1,800 children – will have access to behavioral health services, a regular cash stipend and, notably, a network of family partners to help guide families out of poverty. The family partners are the centerpiece for the program, functioning as a bridge between families and community resources. Family partners will be paired with families on a highly concentrated, low caseload basis and reside in or near the communities where their enrolled families live.
Family partners will be trained in peer support methods and will be a cultural match for the families they serve, either through a lived experience of poverty or experience working with low-income individuals, according to the press release.
“The family partner system isn’t just a tool for families, it’s an interpersonal connection with someone who might have a lot of the same experiences,” Cruise said. “They’re someone who can not only help families but relate to them and the challenges they face.”
The Tennessee Department of Human Services considered applicants across the state for the Tennessee Opportunity Pilot Initiative grant program, and the application created by the STRONG Accountable Care Community – with the First Tennessee Development District, a STRONG Accountable Care Community member, serving as fiscal agent – was one of seven grants awarded statewide.
Once launched, STRONG Families Northeast Tennessee will serve families in 10 counties: Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington.
“The impact of this grant will be felt in every corner of Northeast Tennessee by serving 1,000 families in need over the next 1,000 days,” said Joe Grandy, First Tennessee Development District board chair and mayor of Washington County, Tennessee. “By partnering with the STRONG Accountable Care Community, the First Tennessee Development District is fulfilling its long-standing mission to increase economic opportunity through collaboration. I speak for every board member of the First Tennessee Development District when we express our thanks to the State of Tennessee and the Department of Human Services for the faith they have placed in our region and for providing the resources to alleviate poverty and overcome barriers to opportunity.”
First Tennessee Development District is the recipient organization for the grant, and the application was the result of a cooperative effort of many regional groups, according to the news release.
As STRONG Families Northeast Tennessee takes shape, partners of the STRONG Accountable Care Community, such as Frontier Health, Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency, Tennessee Voices and the YWCA of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, will add support to ensure the success of the new, poverty-centered initiative.
State Rep. David Hawk showed support for the program.
“We wanted a precise way to invest dollars from Tennessee’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program. So instead of throwing money at a problem, we took a fine-tune look at families to see how we could reduce their reliance on public assistance and increase their self-sufficiency," Hawk said. "STRONG Accountable Care Community had what we were looking for, with a vision to ensure working families in Northeast Tennessee to keep working and not slide down a financial cliff.”
According to the press release, through the Tennessee Opportunity Pilot Initiative, Tennessee will be able to demonstrate with measurable data those strategies that are most effective at growing the self-sufficiency of vulnerable families.
“This grant provides us with an incredible opportunity to further the efforts we’re making to improve the quality of life in our communities,” said Mark Stevans, director of special projects for the First Tennessee Development District. “STRONG Families Northeast Tennessee zeroes in on some specific challenges many families in our region face, and addressing these issues puts us one step closer to bringing these families out of poverty permanently.”