Ballad Health will now limit who can receive monoclonal antibody treatment to those who need it most.
According to a statement from Ballad, due to updated guidance from the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) COVID-19 Treatment Panel, and a national shortage in supply of effective monoclonal antibody therapies, Ballad Health is updating its protocols for use of the treatment.
The updated guidance from NIH is intended to ensure those most at risk are able to receive this potentially life-saving treatment.
The treatment has also been less effective in battling the current strain of the coronavirus, the omicron variant. The type of monoclonal treatment that is effective against the variant is in short supply according to Ballad.
"Monoclonal antibody therapies that were administered for previous novel coronavirus (COVID-19) strains like the delta variant have been proven to be ineffective against the omicron variant, which is now the dominant strain in our region and across the nation. The limited number of monoclonal antibody therapies that are effective against the omicron variant are in short supply across the nation," Ballad said in the statement. "With the highly contagious omicron variant circulating in our region, requests for these therapies at Ballad Health facilities have far outpaced the supply made available to Ballad Health. Ballad Health continues to order additional supply, although at present additional supply is very limited."
Following guidance from NIH’s COVID-19 Treatment Panel, relevant monoclonal antibody therapies will be prioritized for patients who are at higher risk for severe COVID-19 infections because of factors like age, chronic medical conditions, being immunocompromised and vaccination status.
"While monoclonal antibody therapies were an early successful treatment for patients who are vulnerable to severe COVID-19 illness, patients now have access to two COVID-19 antiviral pills manufactured by Pfizer and Merck recently authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Patients who are sick with COVID-19 but don’t qualify for MAB therapy can ask their healthcare provider if they qualify for other COVID-19 therapeutics such as these antiviral pills," Ballad says.
While the antiviral pills and limited monoclonal treatments are available, Ballad Health continues to advocate for vaccination and booster shots for all who are eligible.
"Previously, those who chose not to vaccinate had a readily available supply of monoclonal antibodies in the event they were affected by the virus and had severe symptoms. With the supply of effective monoclonal antibodies being limited, or exhausted, vaccination becomes the best way to minimize the effect of the virus in the likely event a person is exposed. This virus is highly contagious, and the likelihood of exposure is very high, even if you are vaccinated. Ballad continues to see largely mild symptoms among people who are vaccinated," Ballad said.
"Until the supply of monoclonal antibodies becomes more readily available, Ballad Health is concerned that hospitalizations, and possibly deaths, will increase as a result of this shortage combined with low vaccination rates. COVID-19 vaccines are safe and have proven to greatly reduce the risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Everyone 5 years of age or older is now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, and everyone ages 18 and older is eligible for a booster shot."