Ballad Health’s Strong Futures residential rehabilitation program will officially open Monday at the former Takoma Hospital.
Strong Futures takes a comprehensive approach to care and treatment for mothers diagnosed with substance abuse disorder and their children.
The regional program was announced in January and is currently serving four women. Ballad’s Vice-President and CEO of Behavioral Health Services Tammy Albright said those four women will be moving into the newly renovated residential area on the fourth floor of the former Takoma Hospital on Monday.
Albright, who started working at Takoma Hospital in 2006 as the chief nursing officer, is excited about the opening of the facility, and to see Takoma being used once again. She provided a tour of the facility Friday morning.
“It is heartwarming to see the repurposing of this facility. The work still goes on here, and we’re doing what’s important to the community,” Albright said.
The fourth floor of the former hospital has been transformed into a residential space for up to 12 women. Of the 12 rooms available, two are suites which have two rooms each, one room for a mother and one for a young child. The other 10 rooms can house a mother and an infant or toddler comfortably.
According to Ballad’s Senior Director of Addiction Services Dr. Michael Bermes, children will be able to stay in the facility as long as they are ages 5 or younger. The reason for the current age limit is due to grant funding restrictions from the Tennessee state government.
A woman must be a mother to be admitted to the residential program. This also includes stepmothers, pregnant women, or those who have had their children removed from the home but are working toward the goal of reunification.
Each of the 12 rooms in the facility has a changing table, a small refrigerator, and a safe for the purpose of securing medication. In the two suites, the child’s bedroom has a bed and a crib. Cribs can also be placed in the other 10 rooms if needed.
In addition to residential rooms, the facility has two dayrooms for the relaxation and rest of the patients.
One dayroom is meant for mothers to use mainly by themselves to read and relax. The other dayroom is geared more towards the recreation of children. It contains toys and room for play.
Also included on the fourth floor is a large kitchen where instructors from the University of Tennessee Extension Office will come to teach residents how to cook. A laundry facility is also included where residents can do their own laundry as well as a study room with computers so residents can work toward getting their GEDs or pursue other educational opportunities. There is also a common area where residents can eat and socialize with one another.
According to Bermes, Ballad used the Ronald McDonald house as a type of blueprint when designing how to make the space functional and comfortable.
Bermes wanted the space to feel different than other facilities. The focus is on having the residents feel as independent as possible by being able to do their own laundry and cook for themselves.
Albright likened the arrangement to living in a condo or dormitory.
Ballad has marketed the services of the program to OBGYNs, pediatric physicians, recovery courts and other parts of the judicial system.
“We want children to have the best life they can, and we want to give the mothers skills that will help them have a positive impact on the community,” Albright said.
Bermes echoed the idea of keeping the families together, and touted that the program provides more support than many short-term programs.
“This is all about the families,” Bermes said, “We can shift the paradigm of addiction. Other concepts have failed because they can only go 50% or 75% of the way, and you end up making compromises. There will be no compromising here. We can help future generations and fight poverty with this program that we hope will be a long-term fix. We want sustained change.”
According to Bermes, one-month-long recovery programs serve a purpose, but for many they are not effective enough. Mothers can stay at the Strong Futures facility for up to 15 months.
Bermes feels that addiction affects the entire community, not just those struggling with addiction. He feels called to do his part to help solve the issue.
“Addiction is a cancer to our whole society. It creates disfunction, economic disaster and pain,” Bermes said. “It is our duty to provide this service to the community.”
The Strong Futures program serves Greene, Carter, Cocke, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi, and Washington counties.