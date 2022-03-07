A weekend transformer fire in Greeneville that created extensive service outages in the Xfinity network was caused by balloons that became tangled in power lines.
The fire caused a “significant service disruption” to thousands of Xfinity/Comcast customers in East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, said Sara Jo Walker, an Xfinity spokeswoman.
“All outages pertaining to this incident were cleared Saturday and (Sunday),” Walker said on Monday.
Greeneville firefighters responded to the transformer fire about 7 p.m. Friday on East Andrew Johnson Highway, Battalion Chief Eric Price said.
A fire was confirmed on a utility pole in front of Greeneville Tire & Performance in the 2500 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway.
The power line was still being energized, so firefighters stood by until crews from Greeneville Light & Power System arrived on scene.
“Multiple balloons that had drifted away were found tangled in the lines and on the transformer, which caused the failure and fire. The line was de-energized by GLPS crews to repair the transformer,” Price said.
Fire from the transformer “had dropped down onto a fiber-optic communication cable, which damaged the outer coating,” Price said.
Crews used a fire extinguisher to quickly extinguish the cable fire after all other lines were de-energized, he said.
Greeneville Fire Department crews cleared the scene after the fire was extinguished.
“GLPS and Comcast personnel remained on scene for needed repairs,” Price said.
The fire caused “significant damage” to Xfinity lines, “but our crews worked diligently to repair them,” Walker said Saturday.
Walker said the subsequent service outage “impacted thousands of customers in parts of East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.”
She did not cite the number of customers affected by the outage.
“It is our company policy not to share specific customer subscriber numbers,” Walker said.
Internet and cable service was restored to most customers by late Saturday afternoon.
It was not specified where the balloons came from.
“Residents are reminded that items such as balloons or any other items that come into contact with power lines can cause outages and fires that disrupt service and potentially put lives in danger,” Price said. “People should remain in control of items and not allow them to become entangled in overhead lines.”