A man intent on making a point ended up being charged Monday afternoon by Greeneville police with trespass by motor vehicle.
Joseph Henry Vincent, 71, of 111 Valerie Lane, called 911 Dispatch “and advised he was having issues with his bank over funds,” police said in a report.
About 90 minutes later, dispatch told police Vincent was still in the drive-through area of First Horizon Bank on North Main Street.
Vincent allegedly refused to leave. He told officers he “could not move or leave until he received his money,” the report said.
A bank manager told police they did not want Vincent on the property. The bank told Vincent his money would not be available for between 24 to 72 hours and that he needed to leave.
Vincent “advised that was unacceptable and that he refused.”
“Officers pleaded with the suspect to leave the property numerous times to avoid arrest,” the report said.
Vincent allegedly told them he “was there to prove a point and would not leave,” the report said.
Vincent was placed under arrest for trespass by motor vehicle. He was arrested instead of being issued a summons “due to the likelihood of the offense continuing,” the report said.
Vincent is scheduled to appear Wednesday in court.