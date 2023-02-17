United Volunteer Fire Department, of Baileyton, was among the first responders to a barn that caught fire in the 1500 block of Carters Valley Road, Mosheim. The barn collapsed midday Friday after sustaining fire damage.
The Town of Mosheim Fire Department and United Volunteer Fire Department, of Baileyton, were among the first responders to a barn that caught fire in the 1500 block of Carters Valley Road, Mosheim. The barn collapsed midday Friday after sustaining fire damage.
A barn in the 1500 block of Carters Valley Road, Mosheim, collapsed Friday afternoon after sustaining fire damage.
Sun Photo By Mario Micallef
Sun Photo by Mario Micallef
Sun Photo By Mario Micallef
